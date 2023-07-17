Travellers could face a hefty fee to enter Spain under the country's new rules this summer.

Spain is one of the most-visited summer destinations among tourists from the UK. Holidaymakers must be aware of the latest rules before their travel dates. UK holidaymakers heading to Spain to stay with their friends or family must have an official invitation letter, reported The Sun.

More on the invitation letter

The letter was not needed when the UK was part of the European Union (EU). If a traveller is entering the country through the Spanish border force, they may ask you to show the letter as proof of where you are residing.

The latest rule is applied to travellers from the UK and other non-EU citizens who will need to show they have a place to stay during their visit to Spain. This can be proved by a hotel, hostel or Airbnb booking confirmation, but those who plan to stay with a relative or a friend will need a letter of invitation.

It is important for travellers to know that they cannot apply for the letter themselves as the person hosting them must declare that they are inviting them and are responsible for their visitors. The document must be issued by the police and given to the traveller by the person they plan to stay with. The fee for this process is expected to be around £63.98 (€75.05), according to Daily Star.

The host must submit the letter

The host must submit the application form alongside a document confirming where they live, Documento Nacional de Identidad (DNI) and a copy of their guest's passport. They will need to pay an additional £6 (€7) fee to collect the document from the police station. Meaning, the total cost of the invitation letter goes up to £69.95.

If a tourist is planning to stay with someone they know in Spain and they do not have the letter, the visitor could well be denied entry into the country. There's always a small chance that a person may not be asked for the letter, but to avoid any disappointments later on, one must follow any rules enforced by the country.

The traveller will need to show the letter, known as "carta de invitación" alongside their passport at the airport.

"This letter is the document that must be used to prove that you have confirmed accommodation at the home of this relative or acquaintance, as he will be the one who will request it and notify the authorities that he is inviting us to stay for certain days/weeks at his house.

"Many people think that it is a handwritten document that we can create ourselves, and that is a wrong idea. The document is official and must be granted by the police," Immigrationspain.es stated.

Spain no longer has Covid rules

It has also been reported that Spain no longer has Covid-19 regulations, including testing or vaccination requirements for passengers entering the country. But it has also urged people to be alert for any last-minute change as countries may restrict travel or bring in new rules at short notice.

If a traveller shows symptoms or tests positive for Covid during a stay in Spain, they will no longer be required to self-isolate, according to Chronicle Live. Since 2020, Spain has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office also issued travel guidance on reporting crime in Spain. The Foreign Office has also noted that any violent crime or sexual assault must be reported in person at a police station, while less severe crimes can be reported online. One must also know that if they have their belongings stolen while on holiday abroad, they must keep the police report for insurance purposes.

The UK's Foreign Office has also asked its people to be on alert against some particularly active forms of street crime. These include distraction thefts, "highway pirates" who stop foreign-registered and rental cars and fake cops who ask for a person's wallet instead of their travel documents.