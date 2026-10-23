UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting has named cyber attacks alongside severe weather when talking to The Guardian about the government's 'Be Ready' campaign, which urges households to prepare for three days of essential services disruption.

Updated advice on the campaign, published on 22 October 2026, asks people to take practical steps before emergencies interrupt power, water, phones or internet access. The Cabinet Office said the launch marks the first stage of a three-year campaign.

'From severe weather to cyber attacks, emergencies can disrupt the services you rely on,' the campaign website states, adding, 'Being ready for 3 days helps you manage while support reaches those in need.'

According to the newspaper, the campaign's announcement comes as government websites were temporarily taken offline as a precautionary measure following the discovery of a security vulnerability in the Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP) programming language, which is widely used by millions of websites worldwide. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has already issued 50,000 alerts to affected agencies.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy has tracked Russian spy ships monitoring undersea pipelines and cables linking the UK to mainland Europe and beyond.

Three Days of Supplies at the Heart of the Advice

The guidance encourages households to keep three days' worth of bottled water and food that requires neither cooking nor refrigeration.

Its checklist recommends three litres of drinking water per person each day. That means nine litres per person across three days, with additional water needed for cooking and washing.

Suggested foods include tinned meat, fish and vegetables, alongside dried fruit and nuts. Households should choose products they normally eat and consider individual needs, including essential medication, medical supplies, baby formula and pet food.

For families using formula, the checklist favours ready-to-feed products because an outage could prevent them from safely boiling water to prepare powdered alternatives. Nappies, wipes and bottled water for pets also feature.

Cash and Radios Offer Backups During Outages

The UK government's checklist includes cash in coins and notes, payment cards, copies of identification documents, and written records of important telephone numbers, medicines and doses.

It also recommends a battery-powered or wind-up radio, a charged power bank, a torch with spare batteries, blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing. First aid supplies, hand sanitiser and bathroom essentials complete the suggested preparations.

Households are advised to check their cupboards before buying anything, list missing essentials and add items gradually during routine shopping trips to spread costs.

The government recommends reviewing supplies every six months to replace expired products and account for changing household needs. Neighbours are encouraged to exchange contact details and discuss support they could share during an outage.

Free Registration Flags Households Needing Extra Help

According to the government's statement, one cost-free step is checking eligibility for the Priority Services Register, which alerts electricity, gas and water providers that a customer may require additional support, including during supply interruptions.

Eligible households include those with children under five. Customers in England, Scotland and Wales can check eligibility through the Priority Services Register's website; Northern Ireland operates Customer Care Registers.

The guidance acknowledges that some households cannot complete every preparation and encourages people to take the steps that work for their circumstances.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said people able to prepare could ease pressure on emergency services, allowing responders to prioritise those requiring greater assistance.

'Those who can follow this advice should follow this advice,' he said.

Campaign Draws on European Preparedness Advice

The Cabinet Office cited storms during the previous winter and summer wildfires as examples of events that caused daily activities and essential services disruption.

France, Ireland and the Netherlands already use similar three-day preparedness messaging. The government said it had consulted international partners and local resilience forums when developing its approach.

More than 500 organisations, including charities and businesses, have signed up to distribute campaign materials through their networks and communities.

Charities and campaigners representing people in insecure housing and those using food banks helped develop the guidance. The campaign will expand gradually, with social media and radio advertising intended to reach families with young children and older people.

The checklist also suggests donating spare supplies to households unable to prepare, or helping them print and copy important documents.