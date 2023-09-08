Between two globally broadcast events and reshuffled royal titles, it's been a significantly eventful year for the Royal family ever since Queen Elizabeth II passed away one year ago today.

It's difficult to comprehend how, one year ago, millions of people from all over the world flocked to London, and formed a gargantuan-sized queue which stretched through the heaving streets and along the quaint River Thames, just to pay their respects at Westminster to the renowned monarch.

Marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III, the eldest of the queen and the late Prince Philip's four children, said in a statement that he is remembering his mother's "long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," the King added.

The 74-year-old King has also released a beautiful portrait of his beloved mother, which was taken by British photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968 when she was 42.

In the striking and iconic photograph, Elizabeth II is smiling, cordially, and standing sideways, facing the camera, whilst wearing her Garter robes and the Grand Duchess Vladimir's Tiara, which is intricately made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also paid his respects to the late monarch, by reminiscing on past meetings with her, adding: "I was struck by her wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace, but also her sharp wit."

Labour leader, Keir Starmer, also commented that the monarch "always enjoyed a special bond with her people".

"It was a relationship built from her understanding that service of this great nation is the thread that unites sovereign and subject," Starmer added.

So what exactly will happen to commemorate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's passing?

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out royal duties on the day and lead tributes to the late monarch.

However, a spokesperson for the royal family has stated that King Charles III will ostensibly not be making a public appearance, and there will be no official family gathering.

The King is reportedly expected to be spending the day "quietly and privately" at Balmoral.

Despite his estranged relationship with his brother, Prince Harry also paid tribute on Thursday to his grandmother as he returned to Britain to attend an unrelated awards ceremony a day before the anniversary.

To mark the Accession Day, multitudes of soldiers and horses who took part in the state funeral procession and proclamation salutes to signify the new reign will return and perform anniversary gun salutes in the King's honour.

Captain Amy Cooper, the lead rider in the procession which carried the Queen's coffin, will give the order for a 62-gun salute to be fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

Following this, and in commemoration of the King's accession, the cloying sound of Westminster Abbey will be heard at approximately 1 p.m.

Even one year on, Elizabeth II's death undoubtedly remains a substantially seismic event for all of Britain, particularly for most Britons alive today – as the Queen was the only monarch and head of state that they had ever known.