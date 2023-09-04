Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer honoured her memory 26 years after her death by sharing a childhood photo of them together. The late princess died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

The 1960s snap showed his sister in a pink and white striped dress with an arm around her little brother who wore blue shorts and a polo shirt. Spencer shared the adorable photo on X, formerly Twitter, and did not include any caption.

But long-time admirers of Princess Diana shared their well-wishes for Spencer and the rest of the royal's family, including her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. One commented on the photo, "Thinking of you Charles, the entire Spencer family and William and Harry today. It was the worst of days for so many. How blessed we were to have had the beautiful Diana in our lives, Queen of Hearts forever."

Such a lovely picture ♥️Your sister was a blessing and she is an inspiration to me and so many of us 🙏🖤



„I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved.”

Princess Diana

Another chimed in, "What an inspirational and remarkable lady she was! Her legacy lives on in Harry and his children. We will never forget you Princess Diana - continue to rest in peace."

A third wrote, "What a sweet photograph! Your sister was amazing and remarkable and very very special... She will live in the hearts and minds of people for all ages! May she rest in eternal, beautiful peace.

Spencer shared the same photograph on his Instagram and also did not provide any caption. The 59-year-old was among those who walked behind Princess Diana's coffin during her funeral procession in September 1997. He walked alongside Prince William and Prince Harry, with then Prince Charles and Prince Philip.

Spencer has taken to social media to relieve childhood memories of his older sister and had spoken about their close bond growing up as the two youngest children in the family. They also have two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 65, and Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes, 63.

During her 60th birthday in 2021, he shared a childhood photo of Princess Diana in a sweater and skirt taken by their father, the 8th Earl Spencer. He then spoke about her birth writing that "she was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk." In the photo, the princess is seen posing in front of the house where she was born.

Princess Diana died at the young age of 36 from the car crash, which also took the life of her then boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed. They were reportedly being pursued by paparazzi when the tragedy happened.