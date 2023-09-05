Queen Elizabeth II's former royal aide shared her belief that Prince Harry can still mend his rift with the British Royal Family. She suggested that the first death anniversary of the late monarch could help lead the path toward a reconciliation.

Ailsa Anderson, the former communications and press secretary of Queen Elizabeth II, remembered the monarch during a recent interview with royal reporter Camilla Tominey on GB News. She remarked at how time had somehow "gone slowly" since Her Majesty's death on Sept. 8 last year and yet it also "raced past" saying, "I can't believe it...if you think this time last year when obviously we saw those images of the Queen looking frail and then of course it happened."

Her Majesty's death brought the royal family together, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended her days-long funeral services. The Sussexes quit their royal roles in 2020 and are not on good terms with the other royals given reports of a feud between the duke and his father, King Charles III and his brother, Prince William.

The 38-year-old has since spoken up about his tense relationship with his family in his memoir "Spare." He has also gone on TV interviews to talk about the lack of support he received from them for his mental health struggles.

When asked for her PR perspective on the Sussexes' popularity and their future relationship with the royals, Anderson admitted that she has not "got a crystal ball" and so does not "know what is going to happen in the future."

But she acknowledged that Prince Harry seems to be doing great in the U.S.A. as he continues to work on his charities away from the royal fold. She told Tominey, "He is obviously working very hard on his charities, on the Invictus Games, which has been a celebrated success. I'm the daughter of a military officer. I know what it's like when you're injured in the military and you feel like you don't get the support."

She called the Invictus Games "a real testimony to his passion for the Armed Forces that he does this year after year after year."

As for the duke's relationship with the royals, Anderson pointed out that it is a family matter and that "families have disputes." She said she "can't think of one family that doesn't have an up or down" but believes that any dispute can be resolved.

Today the Deputy Prime Minister announces a new Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to develop proposals for a permanent memorial to The Late Queen and a legacy programme that will allow everyone in the UK to commemorate her life of service to our nation. https://t.co/J3IlpdXr07 pic.twitter.com/9h1bXkLE5G — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) September 3, 2023

She added, "Obviously, according to the media, there's a lack of trust between family members now but I am a firm believer in reconciliation and who knows what is going to happen down the track?" Anderson believes "there are things that will bring the family together" and suggested the announcement by the U.K.'s Cabinet Office about a memorial for Queen Elizabeth II. The plans for both a permanent memorial and a national legacy programme in honour of Queen Elizabeth's life of service will be unveiled in what would have been her 100th birthday in 2026.