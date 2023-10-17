Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called the Hamas attack that killed six British nationals a "pogrom". Sunak confirmed the deaths of the six British citizens in an address to the House of Commons on Monday. He further informed that 10 others are still missing.

"We should call it by its name. It was a pogrom," Sunak said of the Hamas attacks that were carried out 10 days ago. The prime minister also called for the "immediate release of all hostages" and reiterated the UK's support for Israel.

"The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased. But with a heavy heart I can inform the House that at least six British citizens were killed. A further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead," he said.

He also announced an extra £10 million of aid for Palestine. "We are increasing our aid by a third with an additional 10 million pounds of support. An acute humanitarian crisis is unfolding to which we must respond," Sunak told lawmakers.

"We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too." The Prime Minister later visited a Jewish school in North London. The move was aimed at demonstrating support for the Jewish community.

The UK is unequivocally standing with Israel in the aftermath of last Saturday's attack, which is the biggest attack seen in 50 years on Israel.

The UK has sent two Royal Navy support ships, surveillance aircraft, and around 100 Royal Marines to the eastern Mediterranean as a symbol of support for its ally.

According to the Prime Minister, the move is meant to prevent further escalation after last week's "barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists". A Royal Navy task group, which includes two ships, RFA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus, will be moving to the eastern Mediterranean this week.

P8 aircraft, surveillance assets, and three Merlin helicopters are also part of the military package. It is meant to "deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region and offer deterrence and assurance, Downing Street announced in London last week.

However, the UK currently has no plans to redeploy military assets in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, British ships are patrolling in the region, including HMS Duncan, which is under NATO control.

The UK has so far organised eight flights out of Israel to rescue 500 British nationals, and more of them are expected to leave this week.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Egypt to get the Rafah crossing opened. The Rafah crossing is controlled by Egypt and is the only crossing available to those looking to flee the region. According to an estimate, 50,000–60,000 Britons and dual nationals live in Israel and Gaza.

Last week, Sunak also urged all sides to show restraint and not use this as an opportunity to "incite further violence".

"In the meantime, we will continue to provide Israel with every support that it needs as we stand steadfast with Israel, including (supporting) its right to self-defence to ensure that these attacks do not happen," Sunak added.

The European Commission has also announced 75 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Gaza as Israeli forces continue their assault on Hamas militants.

More than 1,400 Israelis have died since the Hamas assault began ten days ago. Israel has claimed that 289 of its soldiers have been killed. While the officials have said that as many as 2,808 Palestinians have died in the last ten days in Gaza, per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The United Nations has said that the situation in Gaza could be a "repeat of the 1948 Nakba and the 1967 Naksa, yet on a larger scale".