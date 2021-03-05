Many UK residents captured a rare moment when a meteor blazed through the sky. What makes the whole thing more interesting was that they were able to capture footage through their doorbell cameras and dashcams.

The slow-moving meteor was seen on Sunday before 10 p.m. and footage of the natural wonder made their way to social media.

Many Britons took to Twitter and posted footage of the fireball, which they said was "very clear." One video of the meteor was uploaded on YouTube on the UK Meteor Network and it now has more than 100,000 views.

Other Twitter users also uploaded their own videos of the bright phenomenon. For instance, user @Laffford_MK uploaded the nine-second video of the meteor, which was captured through his doorbell camera. The user is located in Milton Keynes and the sight was very clear for residents in the area.

Another user, @JillHemingway also shared a clip of the fireball and captioned it with, "Was so clear." She was in Yorkshire at the time the meteor traveled through the sky.

One user @gingerssnap gave a more detailed description of the phenomenon. She began her post with, "Anyone else see the #meteor burn up over the UK just before 10pm tonight?"

She then proceeded to say that she initially thought that it was a bright star or plane, and continued that it got bigger and faster.

"I first thought it was a bright star or plane, then it got bigger & faster, then a huge flash lit up the sky & it burst into a massive tail of orange sparks trailing behind like a giant firework! So cool!"

In New York Times, Richard Kacerek, the co-founder of UK Meteor Network, said that the meteor most likely had been a small piece of an asteroid or comet that entered the atmosphere of the planet. He also said that some of the pieces mostly likely survived the fall.

In New York Post's report, experts from the UK Fireball Alliance all agreed that the meteor's speed as it streaked across the sky was at approximately 30,000 miles per hour. NASA stated that these meteors are common albeit only a very small percentage ever reach the ground.