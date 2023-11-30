Amidst hopes for a holiday shopping surge, UK retailers find themselves grappling with persistent challenges, according to the latest Confederation of British Industry (CBI) sales survey.

The report indicates that November has not brought the much-needed relief for the retail sector, as economic uncertainties and changing consumer habits continue to impact sales.

The CBI survey, a barometer for the health of the retail industry, shows that sales volumes remained subdued in November, falling short of expectations for this crucial pre-festive season period.

The data underscores the uphill battle faced by retailers as they navigate an unpredictable economic landscape.

Despite a slight improvement in sales, businesses are bracing for lower sales in December.

Upon closer examination of the survey, it becomes evident that although the decline in retail sales volumes moderated compared to November of the previous year, it still persisted.

The "weighted balance" stood at -11 per cent, an improvement from the year-end figure of -36 per cent.

It's important to note that these figures don't represent the percentage decrease in sales but rather indicate the proportion of retailers experiencing a decline versus those that did not.

November's sales were deemed below seasonal averages (16 per cent compared to 10 per cent in October), and retailers anticipate a similar shortfall in December's sales volumes (-15 per cent).

Retailers expressed concerns over weakening stock positions in November (falling to +13 per cent from +27 per cent in October), considering them still "too high".

Projections indicate that stock levels are expected to surpass anticipated sales for the upcoming month by 12 per cent.

Moreover, despite a slowdown in contraction from the previous month's record pace of loss (-39 per cent from -78 per cent in October), internet sales volumes continued to decline rapidly in the year leading to November.

The forecast for the next month suggests a similar decline in online sales, projected at -42 per cent. The digital retail sector remains under strain, showcasing a persistent challenge for online retailers.

Consumer spending, a key driver of the UK economy, has been impacted by a range of factors, including inflationary pressures and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

The CBI survey reveals that consumers are becoming increasingly cautious with their spending, prioritising essential purchases over discretionary spending on non-essential items.

The fashion and clothing sector, traditionally a cornerstone of the UK retail landscape, continues to face headwinds.

With the shift towards remote work and changing social norms, consumers are reevaluating their wardrobe needs, leading to a decrease in demand for formal and occasion wear.

This shift in consumer behaviour has left many retailers in this segment struggling to adapt to the evolving market dynamics.

In addition to changing consumer preferences, retailers are contending with supply chain disruptions that have plagued the industry throughout the year.

The lingering impact of global supply chain challenges has led to inventory shortages and delayed deliveries, creating operational hurdles for businesses trying to meet customer demand.

The inability to replenish stock in a timely manner has not only affected sales but has also eroded consumer confidence in the ability of retailers to deliver goods promptly.

The CBI survey underscores the need for targeted support measures to aid the struggling retail sector.

Industry leaders are calling on the government to provide assistance, including financial support and initiatives to boost consumer confidence.

The hope is that such measures can inject momentum into the retail market, helping businesses weather the current challenges and emerge stronger in the post-pandemic landscape.

As retailers face a tough end to 2023, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the sector's trajectory.

The CBI's findings serve as a stark reminder that, despite signs of economic recovery in other sectors, the path to stability for UK retailers remains uncertain.

As the festive season approaches, the industry will be closely watching for any signs of a turnaround and hoping for a much-needed boost to end the year on a more positive note.