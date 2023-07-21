The UK Space Agency has introduced a comprehensive Space Exploration Technology Roadmap that will guide research and development activities and funding decisions over the next decade.

This strategic roadmap aims to position the UK's growing space sector in a stronger position to collaborate with international partners such as NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and JAXA (Japan's space agency).

The roadmap identifies key areas of existing strength that should be further developed and outlines gaps that need addressing for the UK to maximise the benefits of the rapidly expanding commercialisation of space exploration. The global space economy is projected to reach a staggering $1 trillion by 2040, making it an opportune time for the UK to solidify its position in the space industry.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, emphasised the significance of this roadmap in advancing space exploration. He stated: "Discovery is fundamental to the work of the UK Space Agency, and we are entering a new era of space exploration where governments and commercial operators are working closer than ever before. By setting out this roadmap, we are giving clarity to industry and researchers across the space sector and positioning the UK as a partner of choice for future space exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond."

The roadmap identifies various technological areas of focus to enhance space exploration capabilities. Some of the key technology domains include Advanced Manufacturing, Autonomy & Artificial Intelligence, Communications & Mission Operations, In Situ Resource Utilisation, Life Support & Crew Performance, Navigation & Sensing, Propulsion, Robotics, Sample Curation, Science Instrumentation, and Space Nuclear Power.

Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and capability of space missions. As space missions venture further away from Earth, autonomous navigation enables spacecraft to explore planets and moons without the need for direct, continuous control by human crews back on Earth or in orbit. Moreover, AI-driven technology is essential for managing the increasing number of commercial satellites orbiting the Earth.

The roadmap also highlights the critical role of nuclear power in providing a reliable and long-lasting energy source for space activities. As human exploration resumes on the Moon and moves towards Mars, nuclear power will be essential for powering construction, heating, power generation, and life support systems.

The release of the Space Exploration Technology Roadmap aligns with the goals of the National Space Strategy, aimed at growing and levelling up the UK space sector and positioning the nation at the forefront of pioneering research and development. The roadmap was developed through consultations with key stakeholders in the space sector, ensuring it targets the most appropriate technologies for the UK's space ambitions. It will serve as a brochure of UK technological capabilities for potential investors and customers worldwide.

To ensure that the roadmap remains up-to-date with new technological advancements and commercial developments, as well as the UK's expanding space ambitions, regular reviews and collaboration with UK organisations active in the relevant fields will be conducted.

The announcement of the roadmap follows the inaugural meeting of the National Space Council, which took place on 19th July. Ministers discussed government space policy, including ambitious plans to become Europe's leading provider of small commercial launch services by 2030.

During the meeting, the release of the new National Space Strategy in Action was also announced, outlining the UK space sector's progress since the launch of the National Space Strategy in 2021. The strategy includes plans for establishing additional regional space clusters and reviewing space regulations to boost effectiveness and innovation.

Major projects featured in the roadmap include the Lunar Pathfinder, a spacecraft developed by Surrey Satellite Technology for the European Space Agency's Moonlight project, aimed at establishing a network of satellites to provide communication and navigation services for Moon exploration.

Additionally, the UK-led Rosalind Franklin Rover, scheduled for launch to Mars in 2028, is highlighted, along with Nammo's satellite propulsion system and the University of Glasgow's innovative pulse elevator technology for extracting solid materials with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional drilling methods.