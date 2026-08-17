A new UK restriction on a chemical used in some gel nail products has come into effect, leading to widespread claims that gel manicures themselves have been banned. However, the rules introduced on 15 August 2026 apply only to trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a photoinitiator that helps gel and builder products cure under UV or LED lamps.

According to reports, gel manicures, BIAB and other UV-cured nail treatments remain legal in the UK, provided they use compliant formulations. The change forms part of updated cosmetics regulations after TPO was classified as a Category 1B reproductive toxicant under chemical safety rules.

So, what exactly do the new TPO rules mean for nail salons, technicians and customers, and when will products containing the ingredient disappear completely from the market?

What Is TPO in Gel Nail Polish?

TPO, or trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide, is a photoinitiator. It helps gel products harden when exposed to UV or LED light and has been used because of its curing performance and resistance to yellowing.

The chemical was added to the GB Mandatory Classification List in February 2025 as a Category 1B reproductive toxicant. Under the UK Cosmetics Regulation, substances receiving this classification are added to the prohibited ingredients framework.

The classification does not mean that every previous gel manicure containing TPO has been found to be dangerous. The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA) describes the regulatory change as a precaution based on the chemical's hazard classification and a worst-case exposure assessment.

What Does the New UK TPO Ban Mean for Nail Salons?

According to reports, the rules are being introduced in stages rather than shutting down gel nail services overnight.

From 15 August 2026, manufacturers and importers cannot newly place cosmetic products containing TPO on the Great Britain market. The next major deadline is 14 February 2027, when distributors and retailers will no longer be able to make existing TPO-containing products available for sale.

There is an important distinction for professional nail technicians. CTPA, after discussions with Trading Standards and the National Hair & Beauty Federation, says professionals may continue using TPO-containing stock they already own after February 2027 until it runs out. They cannot purchase additional stock from distributors after the deadline.

Can You Still Get Gel and BIAB Nails?

According to officials aware of the development, gel manicures, BIAB and builder-gel treatments remain available in the UK, provided compliant products are used. The industry has already been moving towards TPO-free formulations, with alternative photoinitiators such as TPO-L and BAPO used in reformulated products.

Customers do not need to cancel appointments because of the new TPO rules. Anyone concerned can simply ask their nail technician whether the products they use are TPO-free.

Additionally, Great Britain rules apply only to England, Scotland and Wales, creating different timelines within the UK. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland follows the EU Cosmetics Regulation rather than the Great Britain regime. Consequently, the EU's TPO cosmetics ban has applied there since 1 September 2025.

Are TPO Gel Nails Unsafe?

The new rule should not be interpreted as a statement that everyone who previously had a TPO-containing gel manicure was exposed to proven harm.

The regulatory decision followed the chemical's classification as a reproductive toxicant and is precautionary in nature. The SCCS previously concluded in 2014 that TPO could be safely used in nail-modelling products at specified concentrations, while also identifying concerns about skin sensitisation.