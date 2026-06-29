A fight between two Asian people at a nail salon has gone viral, sparking fresh claims on social media that the Black boycott is affecting Asian-owned businesses.

'Even Asian have to deal with another Asian at the nail salon. If businesses are not working, is that a reason to fight? my fellow asians, lets unyt,' wrote the user who uploaded the clip.

However, as Strong Mind pointed out on YouTube, there is no evidence the people in the video were arguing because of the boycott. Even so, the clip has fuelled wider discussion about the campaign and the opinions people hold about it.

Reacting to the video, one YouTube user wrote: 'Everybody is so used to looking down on blacks. That when we start uplifting ourselves it becomes a shock to the world,' while another commented: 'They're only sorry because the transfer of wealth has happened.'

What Started the Boycott?

The boycott began after Chikei Rick Chow, an Asian store owner in South Carolina, was found not guilty of murder in the 2023 shooting of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, a 14-year-old Black boy.

Following the verdict, calls quickly spread to boycott Asian-owned businesses. Tensions intensified after an Asian man challenged the Black community to go through with it, claiming that they would be left with nothing as they rely on 'Chinese takeout,' 'the dry cleaners,' 'liquor stores,' and more, which are 'made all in Asia.'

Read more Rick Chow's 'Not Guilty' Verdict Sparks Calls to Boycott Asian-Owned Businesses: 'If You Support Cyrus...' Rick Chow's 'Not Guilty' Verdict Sparks Calls to Boycott Asian-Owned Businesses: 'If You Support Cyrus...'

'I love when the Black community says boycott Asian businesses. Please do, we'll get rid of the Chinese takeout, the dry cleaners, the laundromats, let's get rid of the liquor stores as well, get rid of the Jordans you guys wear, the Nikes you wear, the shower caps, the Hondas, the Hyundais, all your car electricians, the electronics in your house, the Sony, the TV system, your sound system. The microphones that you guys use to rap and speak about awareness for the Black culture and the hip-hop culture ... that's made all in Asia,' he said.

Pastor Jamal Bryant shared the video of the Asian commentator on Instagram, writing, 'Welp you heard it from them ....they said they don't need our money and that we can't survive without them! Yall wanna test his theory?'

One TikTok user said, 'I hope people make lists of businesses that are Asian-owned so we can start boycotting them because the disrespect to not only get away with murder but to come on the internet and taunt the Black community saying that it's impossible for them to boycott you. We're not gonna tolerate that or as far as me I'm joining in the boycotting like I am not going to be buying nothing from Asian businesses.'

Several videos shared online have claimed that Asian-owned nail salons have become empty.

One TikToker also posted a video of a large Asian-owned beauty supply store that appeared empty on a Saturday, despite 30% off signs.

'Why is that? Because we are not up in there, y'all,' she said.

Others, however, are divided on the matter. One TikTok user wrote, 'if you boycott asian places because it is run by an asian person you are racist, it doesn't matter what your race is,' while another said, 'fighting racism with more racism, then complain why racism still exists.'

While debate over the boycott continues online, there is still no hard data showing how much it has affected Asian-owned businesses overall. The viral nail salon fight has only added to the ongoing discussion about the boycott and its impact on Asian-owned businesses.