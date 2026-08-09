Britney Spears has revealed a Botox treatment left one of her eyelids visibly drooping for four weeks and is now warning fans to be 'careful' with cosmetic procedures. In an Instagram video, the 44-year-old singer described the experience as 'so embarrassing' and claimed an injector had put so much Botox near her left eye that it caused the eyelid to drop.

Spears did not identify the practitioner or provide independent medical evidence about what caused the drooping. But her account has drawn attention because the problem she described — temporary eyelid or brow drooping, medically known as ptosis — is a recognised potential complication of botulinum toxin injections. The US Food and Drug Administration lists eyelid and brow drooping among reported adverse effects of Botox Cosmetic.

For Spears, the episode became more than an unwanted cosmetic result. She used it to urge followers to be more cautious about who they trust with injectable treatments and to emphasise personal control over their appearance and bodies. 'Be careful with these people,' she said, adding: 'Be careful with your bodies, because it's yours and you own it.'

Britney Spears talking about her recent Botox treatment in 2026, after previously saying she had stopped getting it. I wonder if she regrets her rhinoplasty at times like her Botox, because unlike Botox, a nose job involves going under the knife and the changes can be permanent. pic.twitter.com/p4FwiDkbrK — Jaden (@jadenlovesjaden) August 8, 2026

Spears Shares Botox Experience on Instagram

Spears shared her experience in an Instagram video captioned 'You can't trust anyone!!!'. She explained that the Botox treatment had affected her left eye, demonstrating how low the eyelid had appeared.

According to Spears, the eyelid remained noticeably drooped for about four weeks before it began returning to normal. 'It's so embarrassing it was like that,' she said, before warning followers to think carefully before undergoing Botox.

Her comments were particularly striking because she went beyond describing an aesthetic disappointment. Spears questioned the trust placed in people performing cosmetic procedures, warning followers that 'these people and these doctors' could cause harm around the eyes. She said: 'These people and these doctors, they can really f*** your eyes up.'

Spears then broadened her message into a statement about bodily autonomy, telling fans that cosmetic professionals should not be allowed to make decisions about their bodies without careful consideration.

What Is Eyelid Ptosis and How Can Botox Cause Drooping?

A drooping eyelid is a recognised — though uncommon — complication of Botox. Botulinum toxin works by temporarily reducing muscle activity. When used cosmetically, it can soften facial lines by preventing targeted muscles from contracting, but the effect can sometimes extend to nearby muscles.

The FDA lists eyelid ptosis as a reported adverse reaction to Botox Cosmetic, with its prescribing information recording eyelid ptosis in clinical trials for treatment of glabellar lines. Brow ptosis has also been reported when treating forehead lines.

Spears' experience should not be interpreted as meaning Botox routinely causes serious eye problems. Most cosmetic Botox complications are temporary, and serious adverse reactions are uncommon. However, the episode illustrates why injections around the eyes require careful technique and appropriate clinical assessment.

Singer Turns Beauty Mishap Into Cautionary Message

Read more Botox Users Urged to Watch for Botulism Symptoms After Rare Cases Linked to Cosmetic Injections Botox Users Urged to Watch for Botulism Symptoms After Rare Cases Linked to Cosmetic Injections

The singer's comments have resonated because Botox has become a routine cosmetic treatment for millions of people, often discussed as though it were little more than a quick beauty appointment. But Spears' experience highlights the need to treat injectable cosmetics as medical procedures rather than risk-free beauty treatments.

The FDA has also warned consumers about unapproved and misbranded botulinum toxin products, stressing that legitimate products carry significant safety warnings. Spears has spent years publicly discussing questions of control and autonomy in her personal life. Her latest warning fits into that broader narrative, but this time the message is directed at a very specific choice: who people allow to alter their bodies.

Her eyelid has reportedly begun returning to normal. Yet her central message remains simple.

Cosmetic treatments may be temporary, but a bad decision can affect someone's appearance and wellbeing long after the appointment ends.