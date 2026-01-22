Hospitals in England are bracing for what could be one of the most severe norovirus winters on record, with cases surging 45% in just one week and pushing the NHS to the brink of collapse.

The dreaded stomach bug, which causes violent vomiting and diarrhoea, has forced hospital bosses to sound the alarm as beds fill to bursting capacity amid a perfect storm of winter pressures.

With another arctic cold snap predicted this weekend, medics fear the situation could spiral further out of control before February arrives.

The outbreak has accelerated dramatically. Last week saw an average of 823 hospital beds occupied daily by individuals suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting or symptoms akin to norovirus.

This figure marks a significant increase from the previous week's average of 567 patients and surpasses the count for the same period last year, when 784 patients occupied hospital beds.

The Norovirus Explosion: Why Winter 2026 Is Different

'The speed of this year's surge has caught health officials off guard. Norovirus cases didn't peak until February last winter, so we're monitoring closely for further increases ahead of another predicted cold snap this weekend,' warned NHS national medical director Professor Meghana Pandit.

The timing is particularly concerning, as the virus typically follows a predictable seasonal pattern, but this year it has arrived with unprecedented ferocity.

Conversely, the number of people hospitalised with flu in England has decreased for the second consecutive week, with an average of 2,519 flu patients each day during the week ending January 18, down 8% from 2,725 the previous week.

Whilst one respiratory illness retreats, another advances with ruthless efficiency, leaving NHS staff scrambling to manage competing crises.

The hospitalisation data paints a picture of institutional strain unlike anything seen since the pandemic.

NHS England revealed that more general and acute hospital beds were filled during the week ending January 18 (94.5%) than at any point during mid-January since 2020.

When hospital bed occupancy reaches such levels, the entire system becomes dangerously fragile. Staff struggle to properly isolate infectious patients, routine procedures are postponed, and the risk of cross-infection spirals upward.

NHS Battling On All Fronts: Ambulance Delays and Bed Shortages

The pressures cascading through the NHS extend far beyond hospital wards. Thursday's NHS figures indicated a marginal decrease in the percentage of people enduring lengthy waits in ambulances outside hospitals before being transferred to A&E teams.

Some 33% of patients arriving at hospitals by ambulance last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to staff. This is down from 37% the previous week, which was the highest figure so far this winter.

More alarmingly, some 12% of ambulance handovers last week, or 11,183 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, down from 15% the previous week, which was also the highest level so far this winter.

These figures represent real human suffering—patients lying immobilised in vehicles, often in pain, waiting for a hospital bed that simply does not exist. The knock-on effect demoralises paramedics and delays their response to new emergency calls.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, engaging with local BBC radio stations throughout Thursday morning, acknowledged the severity of the situation.

'But we still have issues this winter with people on trolleys in corridors. Hospitals bend over backwards to make sure the care is safe, but nobody can say it is dignified being treated on a trolley in a corridor,' he conceded.

Streeting likened his role as Health Secretary to 'turning a tanker', stating that his aim over the next year is to ensure progress on waiting lists, urgent and emergency care, and general practice access. He noted that ambulance response times were improving and waiting lists were falling, but acknowledged there was still considerable work ahead.

The Health Secretary explained that the 'NHS was in such a state when we inherited it, and it does take time to deal with the legacy issues', including hospital waiting lists, staffing shortages, and buildings 'that were literally crumbling'.

He remarked that 'right now we are in the depths of winter in January. We did really well in December against the backdrop of strikes and the winter pressures, but in January, it's been really hard.'

What Can the Public Do?

Faced with this mounting crisis, Professor Pandit urged people to take responsibility for preventing further spread.

'A rise in this vomiting virus is leaving hospitals under pressure,' she said, encouraging the public to keep coming forward for care if they needed it and to take simple steps such as frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of norovirus. Such measures remain the frontline defence against exponential transmission.

Yet amidst the gloom, there is a glimmer of hope. Despite these pressures, we are clearly seeing shorter waiting times for patients than in previous winters. This is a testament to the incredible hard work of NHS staff and the early and detailed preparation and planning they did ahead of winter this year,' Professor Pandit noted.

The dedication of healthcare workers, often working beyond exhaustion, continues to hold the NHS together even as it strains at the seams.