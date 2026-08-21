Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Russian studio behind the hit children's cartoon 'Masha and the Bear', accusing it of glorifying Russia and promoting Soviet-era ideas during the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed off on the measures after they were proposed by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, extending Kyiv's sanctions regime into the realm of preschool entertainment.

The penalties include asset freezes in Ukraine, bans on economic activity and restrictions on the use of the franchise's intellectual property within the country.

The government resolution accuses the 'Masha and the Bear' franchise of spreading pro-Russian narratives and helping to normalise Soviet imagery while Russian troops continue fighting on Ukrainian territory.

Studio and Executives Named in Sanctions List

The sanctions list names five Russian citizens and four organisations linked to the production and distribution of the cartoon, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The chief among them is Animaccord, the Moscow-based studio behind the show, along with its senior executives, creative staff and the company holding the rights to the brand.

Officials in Kyiv argue the target is more significant than it first appears. 'Masha and the Bear' is one of Russia's most successful cultural exports of the past decade, syndicated in dozens of countries, dubbed into multiple languages and licensed across toys, food packaging and other merchandise. Episodes remain widely available on YouTube and streaming platforms.

Cartoon at Centre of Long-Running Propaganda Row

Criticism of the cartoon as a subtle propaganda vehicle predates the sanctions. For several years, some European commentators have suggested that the dynamic between Masha, an energetic young girl in a pink dress, and the Bear, a strong, protective figure with a Soviet-era air, functions as a flattering metaphor for Russia itself.

Ukrainian officials have now built that interpretation into the formal logic behind their sanctions decision.

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The resolution casts the cartoon as part of a wider information war, arguing that idealised depictions of Russian life, Soviet nostalgia and cheerful patriotism serve Moscow's geopolitical interests. This assessment has not been independently verified.

Animaccord and the sanctioned individuals had not issued a public response at the time of writing. Nothing in the available documents indicates any of them face criminal charges; the action is political and economic rather than judicial, and there is no suggestion the company marketed the show as anything other than family entertainment.

The move fits within Kyiv's broader campaign to remove Russian media from its domestic market, which has already included blocking Russian television channels and restricting Russian music on public transport.

Ukrainian cultural officials have repeatedly warned that ostensibly harmless cultural exports, including pop music and film, can help soften the image of a state waging war on its neighbour.

Immediate Impact Inside Ukraine

Inside Ukraine, the practical effects are immediate: broadcasters and platforms still carrying 'Masha and the Bear' are now under pressure to drop it, and local partners connected to Animaccord could face legal and financial complications.

The sanctions' influence beyond Ukraine looks more limited. The cartoon's international distribution runs through a complex web of licensing agreements, and there is no indication that Western regulators intend to follow Kyiv's example.

For parents inside Ukraine, already contending with war, blackouts and displacement, the decision adds another dilemma: whether to let children continue watching a show now officially deemed a vehicle for Russian influence, or to treat it as one more thing to avoid.