Five people have been killed and at least 25 wounded, including a four-year-old boy hit by shrapnel, in a drone attack on Russia's Belgorod region over the weekend.

Russian regional authorities confirmed the fatalities on Sunday after what they described as an intense overnight bombardment. Officials said the injured included the young child, who suffered severe shrapnel wounds.

The strikes came after weeks of escalating cross-border aerial exchanges between Ukrainian forces and Russian air defences.

The border city of Belgorod has repeatedly found itself on the front line of the conflict, frequently experiencing strikes that Russian officials say are aimed at military and logistical infrastructure. The latest attack has renewed concerns over the vulnerability of civilian areas in regions close to the Ukrainian border, where residents have faced repeated warnings and disruptions.

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Widespread Damage in Belgorod Drone Attack

Alexander Shuvayev, the acting governor of the Belgorod region, initially reported three fatalities before the confirmed death toll rose to five as rescue workers cleared debris.

The attack triggered fires across two apartment blocks in the densely populated city centre. A number of residential and commercial properties were left damaged in the blasts.

Emergency services worked through the early hours of Sunday to pull survivors from the wreckage. While official regional statements often report limited civilian casualties, the admission of 25 injuries, including children, underlines the impact of the latest incident on Belgorod's residents.

Russian Claims of Sweeping Drone Interceptions

Russia's Defence Ministry issued a formal statement claiming its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian drones. The interceptions were reported over the European part of the country, as well as contested areas including Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Independent verification of these interception figures remains difficult under current wartime reporting restrictions.

The aerial attacks extended beyond the border areas around Belgorod. In Novorossiysk, a Russian export hub on the Black Sea coast, falling drone debris struck two undisclosed facilities. Local mayor Andrei Kravchenko confirmed the impacts but did not disclose the nature of the sites.

A local crisis centre later said three residential buildings in Novorossiysk suffered minor damage, including broken windows, and at least one person received minor medical assistance without needing hospital treatment. The geographic spread of the reported drone activity suggests an effort to target Russian infrastructure in several regions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a drone attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod. Several one-way attack drones struck multi-story residential buildings. pic.twitter.com/WHc6xLNIed — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) August 8, 2026

Drone Strikes Reported Deep Inside Russia

Russian media also reported incidents further from the front line. According to the state-run RIA news agency, citing local emergency services, a Ukrainian drone struck a building under construction and a nearby crane in the industrial city of Ufa, in the Bashkortostan region.

These reported deep territorial strikes indicate an evolving pattern in the aerial war, with drones reaching sites hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian frontline.

In Belgorod, residents have been clearing debris and repairing damage while funerals are prepared for those killed. Local communities along the border face the risk that such attacks could continue as the conflict endures. The incident highlights growing pressure on Russia's vulnerable civilian communities.