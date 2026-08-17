The Russian Embassy in London has warned that Britain will pay a 'higher price' and face diplomatic consequences after UK-made attack drones were used to hit targets deep inside Russia, in the first confirmed cross-border strikes involving British-built unmanned aircraft since the invasion began.

Moscow accused the British government of deliberately betting on an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis after reports confirmed that UK-manufactured unmanned aircraft have hit strategic targets across the border for the first time since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022.

The diplomatic warning follows reports that long-range devices produced by two British defence companies have struck oil refineries in Volgograd and Yaroslavl, as well as commercial warehouses belonging to online retailer Wildberries.

The cross-border aerial campaign has reportedly caused more than £35bn ($45bn) in economic damage, and has been linked to regional fuel shortages and power blackouts across several Russian districts and occupied territories beyond the front lines.

Russian Embassy Condemns Cross-Border Drone Strikes

In a formal diplomatic statement released through Russian state news agency TASS, the embassy in London claimed that the United Kingdom is acting as an active accomplice to cross-border assaults.

Russian diplomats asserted that London is seeking to inflict material damage through proxy warfare, warning that the deeper the British military commitment becomes, the higher the price will be for the United Kingdom.

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The hardware identified in recent operations includes the Nyan drone, a lightweight carbon-fibre aircraft developed by Callen-Lenz, a subsidiary of British defence contractor BAE Systems.

Deployed using a pneumatic catapult, the system features a 2.9-metre wingspan and carries an estimated 20-kilogram payload over an operational radius of roughly 150 miles.

A second British aerospace firm has also supplied long-range strike systems for the operations, though officials have kept its identity confidential for security reasons.

While Ukrainian forces have previously depended on domestic aerial technology to strike targets inside Russian borders, the introduction of British-built platforms represents a shift in capability.

The Ministry of Defence in London previously pledged to deliver over 150,000 drones this year, alongside Stone Cloak counter-radar devices, maintaining that all equipment is intended to help Ukrainian forces defend their sovereign territory against an unlawful invasion.

Retaliatory Rhetoric Over British Attack Drones

Reports of British-made hardware operating over Russian airspace have prompted commentators on Moscow state television to call for retaliatory strikes, alongside mentions of Russia's experimental Poseidon underwater nuclear drone.

Russian commentator Vladimir Kornilov separately warned that Britain should feel nervous about public reports celebrating deep strikes, arguing that Moscow could adopt similar measures against Western infrastructure.

It remains unclear whether these televised broadcasts reflect official Kremlin strategy, though Western security officials continue to monitor the statements.

Kyiv's Deep-Strike Tactics With UK Weapons

Cross-border operations involving British-supplied weaponry are not entirely unprecedented, as Ukrainian forces previously confirmed using Storm Shadow cruise missiles against industrial and military targets in Russia's Rostov and Kursk border regions.

However, the deployment of British attack drones against industrial refineries marks an expansion of deep-strike capabilities that neither capital appears prepared to reverse.

The diplomatic tension also coincides with increased naval activity in northern Europe, where Russian warships equipped with hypersonic missiles have operated close to Western waters.

Despite Moscow's statements, Downing Street continues its military assistance programmes, although the reported frequency of authorising such strikes has decreased due to weapon stockpiles and international concerns over escalation.