In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become an indispensable part of daily life, serving as our communication hub, productivity tool, and entertainment center. From staying connected with loved ones to managing work on the go, having a reliable and cutting-edge smartphone is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Keeping up with the latest technological advancements ensures users can navigate their daily tasks seamlessly and efficiently. Enter the OnePlus 12, a device designed to exceed expectations and elevate the smartphone experience to new heights.

Elite, Long-Lasting Performance:

Experience unparalleled power and efficiency with the OnePlus 12's ultra-flagship CPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Coupled with a massive 5400 mAh battery, this device ensures you can power through your day without compromise.

Advanced Cooling System:

Say goodbye to overheating issues with the OnePlus 12's advanced cooling system. The Dual Cryo-velocity VC, dual vapor chamber, and Laval nozzle technology deliver superior heat dissipation, keeping your device running smoothly even during intense usage.

Smoothness on Full Display:

Immerse yourself in the stunning visuals of the OnePlus 12's 2K 120 Hz ProXDR Display. With Aqua Touch technology, swipes glide effortlessly across the screen, while 4500 nits peak brightness ensures crisp and readable visuals even in bright sunlight.

Intelligent Eye Care:

Protect your eyes during extended usage with the OnePlus 12's Intelligent Eye Care features. From 2160 Hz PWM Dimming to Aqua Touch technology, every display aspect is optimized for a comfortable viewing experience.

ProXDR Perfection:

Capture every moment with stunning clarity and detail, thanks to the OnePlus 12's ProXDR camera technology. Whether it's bright sunshine or low-light conditions, this device ensures your photos and videos stand out.

Supremely Smooth Entertainment:

Enjoy uninterrupted entertainment with the OnePlus 12's smooth performance. From gaming to multimedia consumption, the OnePlus Trinity Engine delivers a seamless experience backed by long-lasting battery life and stable frame rates.

The Freedom of Multitasking:

Multitask with ease using the OnePlus 12's powerful capabilities. With the ability to keep up to 6 chosen background apps running for 72 hours seamlessly, you can stay productive and connected without any slowdowns.

The OnePlus 12 sets a new benchmark for flagship smartphones, combining unmatched performance, innovative cooling technology, and a stunning display for an exceptional user experience. Whether gaming, multimedia consumption, or multitasking, this device delivers smoothness and efficiency like never before.