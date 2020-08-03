Universal Pictures is said to already be on board Tom Cruise's first feature-length movie that will be partially shot in space through Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Sources told Deadline that the studio committed to a $200 million deal for the space movie. They agreed to the huge amount despite not seeing the script beforehand. It reportedly only took a Zoom call with Cruise, director Doug Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, and PJ van Sandwijk for Universal Pictures to say yes. Liman will pen the script for the movie.

The amount is not even final yet and is just an estimate, which means it could go up given the nature of the film. Space-set movies are more costly and to top that off, Cruise plans to shoot the action-adventure movie onboard the International Space Station (ISS). To get there, he plans to ride Musk's SpaceX.

The Tesla founder has since confirmed his involvement in the movie in previous tweets. It is likely going to cost Universal Pictures a lot just to avail of the spacecraft. NASA likewise confirmed the existence of the space film in a tweet.

Should be a lot of fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASAâ€™s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

SpaceX made history in May when it successfully sent NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS. Liman, who has previously worked with Cruise in "Edge of Tomorrow" and "American Made," even went to Florida to witness the rocket launch into space. As for McQuarrie, he and Cruise are back to filming "Mission: Impossible 7" following a delay brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details about Cruise's space film remain scant. It is said to be the "first narrative feature film" shot in outer space. The "Top Gun" star and Liman will also act as producers. According to reports, they have been working on the movie for some time now under the working title "Luna Park." The film is set to revolve around a group of renegade employees who embark on a mission to the moon to steal an energy source.