QIDI has unveiled its flagship 3D printer from the Plus series: The QIDI Plus4, designed for consumers seeking a versatile, large-format printer. Featuring second-generation active chamber heating, the Plus4 sets itself apart from competitors in its class.

The upgraded model boasts a maximum print temperature of 370°C and a larger build volume of 305 x 305 x 280mm, making it compatible with a wider range of high-performance filaments. With improved accuracy and enhanced ease of use, the QIDI Plus4 is built to fuel creative possibilities and push the boundaries of 3D printing.

QIDI's professional R&D team has always been committed to creating higher-quality FDM 3D printers, and QIDI Plus4 impresses with its ultra-high-specification configuration parameter upgrades.

Second Generation Active Chamber Heating

The active chamber heating, widely recognized and loved by users in the previous generation, has been fully upgraded in Plus4. The chamber heating module has been reconstructed with 400W ultra-high heating efficiency, which can reach 65℃ chamber temperature in 8 minutes.

The new air circulation design and powerful turbofan balance the chamber temperature, improving the accuracy of the models printed with high-temperature filaments (PC, ABS, PA, etc.), preventing the model from warping and increasing the layer adhesion.

Independent Dual Z-axis Motor Drive

QIDI Plus4 adopts an independent dual z-axis motor drive, upgraded the screw and the optical axis from 8mm to 10mm, and upgraded the thickness of the hotbed from 3mm to 6mm, which makes the stability of the z-axis reach the industrial grade level. For the CoreXY structure, QIDI further improves the surface quality of the model.

More Powerful Hot-end Performance

As the core of the printer, the hot end of the Plus4 reaches a new level with a maximum print temperature of 370℃. Its 80W heating power and even more powerful hot-end performance make printing industrial-grade filament - PPS-CF easy.

Also, the new integrated bimetallic nozzle has higher compatibility with filaments; there is no need to change the nozzle, no matter whether it is printing ordinary filaments like ABS, PLA or fibre-enhanced filaments like ABS-GF, PA-CF, and PET-CF.

Upgraded Operating System and Slicing Software

The operating system and slicing software have been completely upgraded. The latest customised version of the V0.12.0 Klipper system is more compatible and beginner-friendly. The newly developed QIDI Studio brings faster and better 3D printing slicing capabilities, further optimising the printing results and further enhancing Plus4's beginner-friendly and easy-to-use features.

In addition, Plus4 is equipped with the latest nozzle self-cleaning system, which integrates nozzle tip waste wiping and collection, as well as filament auto-cutting unloading, for full automation and greater convenience.

Perfect First Layer

QIDI Plus4 has a dual-sensor auto-levelling system. In addition to the proximity probe on the right side of the nozzle, four piezoelectric sensors under the hotbed compensate for z-axis offset and complete the auto-levelling to ensure a perfect print on the first layer every time.

Improve Your Printing Experience Now!

If you are looking for an all-around large-format FDM 3D printer with active chamber heating, then the QIDI Plus4 will fulfil your needs. QIDI Plus 4 is now available on the QIDI official store for $799. Click this link for more information.