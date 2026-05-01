The promise of getting rich rarely comes with a timetable. For many, it feels distant, abstract, even accidental. Yet personal finance author Ramit Sethi argues that wealth is neither random nor reserved for the unusually gifted. It is, instead, the result of deliberate decisions made early and repeated consistently.

His plan is disarmingly simple. It does not depend on sudden windfalls or extreme frugality. It hinges on what happens in your 20s, a decade often dismissed as financially insignificant but, in Sethi's view, quietly decisive.

The Early 20s: Discipline Over Income

Responding to a tweet, Sethi laid down the exact structure on how to get wealthy.

In the first phase, Sethi places less importance on how much you earn and more on what you do with it. He advises saving 20 per cent of gross income from the outset. It is a target that may feel ambitious, particularly for those at the start of their careers. Yet the logic is clear. Early contributions, even if modest, benefit most from compounding over time.

Lifestyle, too, plays a role. Living cheaply is not framed as sacrifice but as strategy. Sharing accommodation, limiting fixed costs and avoiding premature upgrades create financial breathing room. At the same time, Sethi does not advocate isolation. Social life continues. Meals out, drinks with friends, and experiences remain part of the equation.

The balance is deliberate. Spend on what matters. Cut ruthlessly on what does not. Crucially, he recommends investing in low-cost index funds and increasing contributions by one per cent each year. The incremental rise is designed to feel manageable, almost invisible, while steadily accelerating long-term gains.

Here is how you become extremely wealthy in this scenario:



Early 20s:

- Save 20% of gross income

- Live CHEAPLY w/a roommate. It doesn't matter because you're working + going out all the time. Eat out, grab drinks, have fun.

- Every year, increase your investment contribution… https://t.co/QAW3SHlybu — Ramit Sethi (@ramit) April 27, 2026

The Late 20s: Expansion With Intent

By the late 20s, Sethi assumed a significant shift. Income, he suggests, should have risen substantially, potentially by six figures in US terms. With that growth comes a subtle but important change in behaviour. This is not the moment to tighten further. It is a moment to connect effort with reward.

A better holiday. A more comfortable experience. These are not indulgences in his framework. They are reinforcements. They remind individuals why discipline mattered in the first place. Generosity also enters the picture. Sethi encourages higher tipping and thoughtful gestures towards others. The aim is to build habits that extend beyond accumulation. Wealth, in this sense, is not only measured in numbers but also in how it is used.

At the same time, financial safeguards deepen. A 12-month emergency fund becomes a priority. Saving for future milestones, whether a home, a wedding or family life, begins even before those plans fully materialise. Notably, Sethi advises against buying property in expensive urban centres at this stage. Flexibility, he argues, is more valuable than ownership. The ability to change jobs or cities without the weight of a mortgage can accelerate both income and opportunity.

The Early 30s: Compounding Takes Hold

By the early 30s, the strategy begins to reveal its full effect. Years of consistent investing create a substantial base. At this point, Sethi suggests, the heavy lifting is largely complete. Compounding becomes the dominant force. Investments grow with less active input. Time does the work.

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This shift allows for a recalibration. Spending can increase. Living standards can improve. There is room for better housing, improved quality of life and even pauses in increasing investment contributions. Yet the decisions do not end there. If anything, they become more consequential. Relationships, for instance, take on financial significance. A partner's attitude towards money can shape long-term outcomes as much as income or investment strategy. Alignment in values becomes essential.

For some, this stage opens the door to entrepreneurship. With savings in place and lower financial pressure, taking calculated risks becomes more feasible. Even so, Sethi stresses the importance of limits. Clear timelines and exit strategies prevent ambition from turning into prolonged loss.

Defining 'Enough' In A Culture of More

Perhaps the most understated element of Sethi's plan is also the most challenging. It is the question of sufficiency. By the early 30s, he argues, many who follow this path may already have accumulated significant wealth. Left untouched, it could grow into far larger sums over the decades.

But growth alone does not answer the deeper question. What is enough? In a culture that often equates success with constant expansion, defining a personal threshold can feel counterintuitive. Yet without it, the pursuit of wealth risks becoming endless. Sethi's framework, then, is not solely about accumulation. It is about intention. It asks individuals to design a financial life that supports their values rather than overrides them.

A Plan Built on Behaviour

There are no guarantees in finance. Markets fluctuate. Careers stall. Life intervenes. Sethi acknowledges as much. Luck and health, he notes, remain variables beyond control. Even so, his argument rests on probability. Consistent saving, disciplined investing and thoughtful spending increase the likelihood of financial security. They tilt the odds.

The plan does not promise instant riches. It offers something quieter but more durable. A structured path, shaped not by dramatic leaps but by steady, informed choices made early and sustained over time. For those in their 20s, the message is clear. The decade may not feel decisive. In reality, it may be the one that matters most.