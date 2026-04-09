The United States has introduced its first nationwide regulatory framework for stablecoins, a move that could reshape how these digital assets are used within the financial system.

The legislation, known as the GENIUS Act, was signed into law by Donald Trump in July 2025. It establishes formal rules for the issuance and oversight of payment stablecoins, which are typically pegged to the US dollar and backed by reserve assets.

Stablecoins and Their Role in Financial Markets

Stablecoins are widely used across cryptocurrency markets for trading, payments and liquidity management. Unlike more volatile assets such as Bitcoin, they are designed to maintain a fixed value, making them more suitable for everyday transactions and institutional use.

The market is largely dominated by Tether and USD Coin, the latter issued by Circle Internet Financial. Together, they account for a substantial share of global stablecoin circulation and are widely used across exchanges and blockchain-based financial platforms.

Despite their rapid growth, stablecoins have operated without a unified federal regulatory framework in the United States. Oversight was previously divided between state regulators and multiple federal agencies, creating uncertainty for both issuers and financial institutions.

Regulatory Framework Under the GENIUS Act

The GENIUS Act introduces a tiered system of oversight designed to bring greater clarity to the sector. Stablecoin issuers with less than $10 billion in circulation will remain under state-level supervision. Larger issuers will be regulated at the federal level, primarily by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The legislation also sets out clear requirements for reserve management. Issuers must hold assets equal to the value of their outstanding tokens, with reserves limited to cash or short-term US Treasury securities. This is intended to ensure that stablecoins remain fully backed and can be redeemed at face value.

In addition, firms are required to obtain licences and undergo regular audits. The law also clarifies the legal status of stablecoins, confirming that they are not to be treated as securities or commodities. As a result, they fall outside the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Response from Financial Institutions

The introduction of a clear regulatory framework has prompted increased interest from traditional financial institutions, many of which had previously remained cautious.

Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America, has indicated that the bank may consider entering the stablecoin market, depending on how the rules are implemented. His comments reflect a broader shift within the banking sector, where digital assets are increasingly being viewed as part of the future payments landscape.

Other institutions are also developing related capabilities. JPMorgan Chase has been testing blockchain-based payment systems, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo have explored similar initiatives aimed at integrating digital currencies into existing financial infrastructure.

Restrictions on Interest Payments

One of the more debated aspects of the GENIUS Act is its restriction on interest payments. The law prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest to holders, a measure supported by regulators including the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Regulators argue that this approach reduces the risk of stablecoins being used as substitutes for traditional bank deposits without appropriate safeguards. However, some industry participants have expressed concerns that the restriction could limit innovation and reduce the attractiveness of stablecoins compared with conventional savings products.

Implementation and Next Steps

Implementation of the GENIUS Act is expected to continue through 2026, with a period of consultation and rule-making still underway. Additional legislation addressing other areas of the cryptocurrency market is also being considered.

While the full impact of the law remains uncertain, it marks a significant step towards integrating stablecoins into the regulated financial system. The extent to which banks, fintech firms and investors adopt the new framework will play a key role in shaping the future of digital payments.