Real estate tycoon Grant Cardone believes that for anyone looking to invest wisely, Bitcoin is the way to go. He pointed out how it outweighs the valuation of gold or silver because it is flexible and easier to trade.

'Bitcoin is the real thing. I can have it tomorrow, I can trade it back to you in 5 minutes. That to me is real because...Bitcoin to me is not just money. It's technology,' Cardone explained on Vlad TV.

Regarding investing in gold or silver, the 68-year-old explained a notable difference. He admits that some investors might cash them out once their value increases. However, he noted that while this may happen, owners are unlikely to receive the full value they expect.

🚨 Billionaire @GrantCardone said,



"BITCOIN IS THE REAL THING."



"Bitcoin is NOT just money, it is technology."



"Unlike Gold or Silver or even paper stocks... they can just keep printing the paper FOREVER."pic.twitter.com/30XZqX8BY6 — WOLF Bitcoin (@WOLF_Bitcoin_) May 12, 2026

'I know a guy right now trying to get rid of 10,000 pieces of silver. He can't get a real offer on it. He is getting a 30% discount below the market,' Cardone shared.

Cardone said it's the same for people trying to sell gold. Like with silver, the seller is likely to receive offers below its market value.

'Go try to sell $10 million (£7.39 million) worth of gold today and watch what happens, you're gonna have offers 20-30% below market...and you're not gonna get it tomorrow, much less in 5 minutes,' he added.

Going All-In With Bitcoin

Back in February, Cardone Capital purchased more than $10 million (£7.39 million) worth of Bitcoin priced at $76,000 (£56,000) per coin. This was all part of the company's strategy to build a financial hybrid model that combines traditional real estate investing with digital assets.

To clarify Cardone's strategy, his latest investment is the Boca Raton apartment complex, according to Yahoo Finance. He bid $230 million (£169 million) for it, notably including $100 million (£74 million) worth of Bitcoin. The real estate tycoon shared some insights on the deal.

'I bought it from Blackstone out of bankruptcy. It was worth $350 million. (...) I stacked $100 million of Bitcoin on top of it. (...) Fused the two together in a membership,' Cardone explained.

Bright Future Ahead for Cardone Capital

Looking ahead, Cardone believes there is no way but up for Bitcoin. In fact, he projects the value of the digital currency to reach $189,425 (£139,955) by the end of 2026.

Read more Ray Dalio Warns Bitcoin Is Traceable and Not a True Safe-Haven Asset — Michael Saylor Hits Back Ray Dalio Warns Bitcoin Is Traceable and Not a True Safe-Haven Asset — Michael Saylor Hits Back

After infusing over $200 million (£147.77 million) of Bitcoin alongside Cardone Capital's $235 million (£173.63 million) in real estate under a unified LLC structure, there is no question that this hybrid financial model is a unique investment vehicle that could surpass traditional REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). In fact, Cardone noted that REITs cannot do this.

'The reason it is not a REIT is because REITs cannot do this. These REITs can never hold cash, but they will be able to have Bitcoin. There are 190 of them, and I compete with every one of them. So I can go public with Bitcoin, and those guys can never compete with me. I'll be first to market, and they cannot come into my space,' Cardone explained.

Cardone's optimism about Bitcoin reflects the growing confidence in the cryptocurrency. If his projections materialize, it could inspire other markets to consider Bitcoin as well and attract more capital to the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.