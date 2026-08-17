A newly surfaced video shows 19-year-old Beyoncé seated on producer F. Marc Schaffel's lap while taking a call about a potential Michael Jackson collaboration, placing an uncomfortable moment from her early career under renewed scrutiny.

The footage, filmed in 2001, appears to have been recorded during the making of an unaired reality project centred on Jackson and his circle. Beyoncé was then a member of Destiny's Child and had already been recruited for Jackson's charity recording What More Can I Give, a project that brought together major artists after the 11 September attacks.

The clip has drawn attention not because Beyoncé is accused of wrongdoing, but because of the unusual interaction with Schaffel and his later documented history in the adult-film industry. Court testimony in 2006 showed that Jackson ended Schaffel's involvement in the charity project after learning that he had previously directed gay adult films.

Beyoncé and the 2001 Jackson Charity Project

The footage captures Beyoncé during a pivotal period before her solo career made her one of the world's biggest performers. In the clip, she takes a telephone call from Jackson while seated on Schaffel's lap, with the conversation concerning a possible collaboration.

The recording fits the chronology of What More Can I Give. Contemporary reports said Jackson was assembling an all-star cast for the charity song in the aftermath of the September 2001 attacks, with Schaffel serving as executive producer. A 2002 interview with Schaffel listed Beyoncé Knowles of Destiny's Child among the artists who participated in the English-language recording.

Time reported in October 2001 that Schaffel said Jackson had recorded tracks with Beyoncé and other major performers. The project was intended to raise money for victims and survivors of the attacks, although its release became mired in disputes and was delayed.

The newly circulated footage therefore places a young Beyoncé inside a significant Jackson project at a time when her public career was still developing. The lap interaction visible in the footage has attracted particular attention online.

Michael Jackson speaks to young Beyonce in unseen footage pic.twitter.com/dYc1eDuqBD — The Sun (@TheSun) August 15, 2026

Marc Schaffel's Adult Film Background

Schaffel's later history gives the footage additional context. He was a producer and business associate who worked closely with Jackson on television projects and What More Can I Give, but his previous work in adult films became a major issue during their relationship.

In a 2006 deposition played in court, Jackson said he had been shocked after learning that Schaffel had been involved in the gay pornography industry. Jackson said he wanted to distance himself from that association because he believed it would be inappropriate for his business interests.

Former Jackson lawyer Zia Modabber separately testified that he had shown Jackson a video of Schaffel directing an adult film. Modabber said Jackson appeared angry and upset and then told Schaffel he was off the charity project.

Schaffel disputed aspects of Jackson's account while pursuing a civil claim for unpaid fees, expenses and loans. The legal dispute ended in July 2006 with a Santa Monica jury awarding Schaffel $900,000 and Jackson $200,000 on his cross-complaint.

I'm not even being funny, the industry is weird and predatory. Yikes. https://t.co/SiwNDwJUVt pic.twitter.com/Xrf7nXQdM7 — BLA$$$IC 💿✌🏿 (@blassicliberal) August 16, 2026

What the Footage Shows and What It Doesn't

The resurfaced footage has prompted online discussion about professional boundaries in the early 2000s entertainment industry. However, the footage alone does not establish why Beyoncé was sitting there, whether she objected to the arrangement, or whether the interaction represented misconduct.

Beyoncé has not publicly alleged that Schaffel harmed her in connection with the footage. No evidence in the cited material establishes that she was coerced or exploited during the interaction.

The distinction matters because the clip is being circulated alongside strong claims about Hollywood culture and Schaffel's background. His adult-film career is documented through court testimony and contemporary reporting, but that history does not by itself establish wrongdoing in his interaction with Beyoncé.

So this weirdo Marc Schaffel is using footage of young Beyonce to promote his unseen MJ documentary. Why did he have 19 yo Beyonce sitting on his lap? This is creepy. MJ cut ties with Marc after learning he was in the porn industry too. https://t.co/mFs0ShKfes — Empressive (@EmpressiveTV) August 17, 2026

The Jackson Project and Its Lasting Context

What More Can I Give eventually became part of Jackson's complicated business history. The recording featured Beyoncé alongside artists including Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Usher, Ricky Martin and Reba McEntire, while Jackson sought to use the song to support charitable causes.

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Schaffel's involvement was substantial. He served as executive producer and worked with Jackson on the recording and related television projects, according to contemporary accounts and his own 2002 interview. The relationship later deteriorated into litigation over money, business dealings and control of projects.

The newly surfaced Beyoncé footage now provides a rare glimpse of a young star during that period, while the circumstances surrounding Schaffel's career have given the clip a more contentious second life. The clip's renewed circulation has made that old footage newly relevant today. The video raises questions about professional boundaries, but the available evidence does not establish an allegation of abuse against Beyoncé.