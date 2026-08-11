Jenna Ortega's thin appearance in a new Esquire interview has prompted deeply concerning health questions from viewers, with some comparing the discussion around her wellbeing to the scrutiny faced by Ariana Grande. The concern is based on viewer perceptions, not on any confirmed medical information about Ortega.

The reaction centres on Esquire's 'How I Got Here' interview with Ortega, titled 'Jenna Ortega Thought 'Wednesday' Would End Her Career', which was published on YouTube. Viewers commenting beneath the original video have raised concerns about Ortega's appearance, while similar comments have subsequently spread across X.

The online discussion does not establish that Ortega has lost weight, has an eating disorder or is experiencing a health problem. The volume and nature of the comments have turned her appearance into a wider conversation about celebrity wellbeing, body scrutiny and the limits of judging health from photographs or video.

Why Jenna Ortega's Esquire Interview Sparked Health Speculation

Ortega, 23, uses the Esquire interview to reflect on the career that followed her breakthrough as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, including the pressure and uncertainty that accompanied her rapid rise. The interview comes as Ortega enters another significant stage of her career, with projects including Wednesday, the Scream franchise and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, while her upcoming work includes Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun and J.J. Abrams' The Great Beyond.

The immediate reaction, however, has focused less on Ortega's career reflections and more on how viewers perceive her appearance in the interview. Comments beneath the original YouTube upload include people expressing concern for her and wishing her well, while commenters on X have repeated more pointed claims about her thinness and wellbeing.

One X post asks where Ortega's parents are and says it hopes she is taking care of herself. Another describes her appearance as 'deeply concerning' and argues that people should not simply assume everything is normal or healthy. These comments are opinions from viewers, rather than evidence of a medical condition, and Ortega has not publicly said that she is suffering from an eating disorder or another illness.

Health Questions Cannot Be Answered by Appearance Alone

The concern has nevertheless touched on a genuine health issue. The National Institute of Mental Health says eating disorders are serious illnesses that can affect both physical and mental health, and it notes that people with eating disorders can be underweight, average weight or overweight.

NIMH lists extreme thinness among possible signs associated with anorexia nervosa, alongside behaviours and symptoms such as severe food restriction, excessive exercise, an intense fear of gaining weight and distorted body image. It also warns that anorexia can lead to serious physical complications, including weakness, low blood pressure and heart problems.

However, these medical facts do not support a diagnosis of Ortega based on an interview video. NEDA similarly states that its warning signs are not a checklist and that people experiencing eating disorders may display different combinations of symptoms.

That distinction is particularly important when a celebrity's appearance becomes the subject of mass online discussion. A person may appear noticeably thinner for reasons the public cannot know, while a person with an eating disorder may not necessarily appear visibly unwell.

gente :( eu tô muito triste de verdade https://t.co/3TQ51aZbSL — walker. | au wenclair 📌 (@i4wenclairs) August 11, 2026

How and why is no one else alarmed by how thin she is? Can we stop pretending that this is normal and healthy and that she’s “always been this thin”? Because she hasn’t, it’s deeply concerning and I’m very scared for her wellbeing. #JennaOrtega pic.twitter.com/hR9QgD6Nxg — Anonymously Anon (@xAnonymous_Anon) August 11, 2026

Ariana Grande Comparisons Intensify Online Debate

The discussion has also drawn comparisons with Ariana Grande, whose appearance has repeatedly been subjected to intense public commentary throughout her career. The comparison appears to be driven by the visual similarity in how both actresses have been discussed online, rather than by any evidence connecting their health.

The supplied posts invoke Grande as an example of a celebrity who, according to commenters, has faced difficult periods while continuing to appear publicly composed. The comparison is being used to argue that visible confidence or a professional smile cannot tell viewers everything about what a person may be experiencing privately.

Grande's own public career has also involved periods of intense scrutiny around her appearance and personal life. Her current profile remains substantial, with her eighth album, Petal, released in July 2026 while she continues her Eternal Sunshine tour. But Grande's experiences cannot establish anything about Ortega's health, and drawing a medical conclusion about one from another's history would go beyond the available evidence.

Ariana Grande, is that you?



It's amazing how her bones are slowly showing. They've criticized and worried so much about poor Ariana, so why don't they do the same for Jenna? Or does she have to reach that unhealthy level of thinness to act? 💔🚩



Don't be surprised if Jenna's… pic.twitter.com/iTtYoor30w — Skye (@skyleerss) August 11, 2026

What We Actually Know About Ortega's Health

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What can be established is that Ortega's latest interview has prompted a substantial discussion about how audiences interpret a young actress's appearance. The original Esquire video provides the immediate visual context, while the YouTube comments and subsequent X posts demonstrate that concern has spread beyond the interview itself.

Ortega has not publicly addressed the specific health concerns raised in connection with the interview. Until she does, claims about weight loss, an eating disorder or an underlying illness remain unverified.

The questions about Jenna Ortega's wellbeing may continue online, but the available evidence does not establish what, if anything, is happening behind her appearance.