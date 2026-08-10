A Miami courtroom closed the book on the OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney case on Monday, as the social media influencer accepted a guilty plea that will send her back to prison for years, not decades. The case, which has drawn widespread attention since her arrest in 2022, concluded with a resolution that offered the victim's family a measure of closure without the trial many had expected.

Clenney, 30, appeared before a Miami-Dade judge and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon, four years to the day after her arrest in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. The deal replaces the original second-degree murder charge, which had carried a potential sentence of up to 30 years. Under the terms accepted in court, Clenney will serve six years in prison, receive credit for the roughly four years she has already spent in custody, and then begin five years of probation.

How Courtney Clenney Went From Influencer to Inmate

Clenney, who built a following of millions online under the name Courtney Tailor, had lived with Obumseli, 27, in a luxury high-rise apartment at the One Paraiso complex in Miami's Edgewater neighbourhood. He died after being stabbed there on 3 April 2022, and Clenney was arrested in Hawaii that August before being extradited to Florida. She was denied bond and held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center pending trial.

She never disputed that she caused his death. Her defence, presented through attorney Frank Prieto, was that she acted in self-defence during an escalating altercation, and that she was herself a survivor of ongoing domestic violence in the relationship. Prosecutors offered a starkly different account, with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle previously describing the pair's relationship as a 'violent and toxic two-year relationship.'

The central dispute at trial was whether Clenney's use of lethal force was proportionate to the threat she faced, a question the plea deal leaves unresolved. Investigators built their case over a four-month inquiry that drew on surveillance footage, witness accounts and forensic evidence.

Authorities alleged Clenney was the primary aggressor in the relationship, and prosecutors said their approach to the case remained anchored in evidence that Clenney stabbed Obumseli as part of a pattern of escalating violence toward him.

🚨 OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been sentenced to ONLY 6 years for killing her boyfriend.



She pleaded guilty to manslaughter after stabbing Christian Obumseli to death in their Miami apartment. With time already served, she could be out in about two years.



A woman stabs… pic.twitter.com/8XEbIBCS1v — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) August 10, 2026

The Legal Battle That Ran Alongside the Criminal Case

Obumseli's relatives, from Richardson, Texas, pursued parallel battles on two fronts. Alongside the criminal case, they filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Miami-Dade County, naming Clenney as well as the owners and management company of the apartment building. The family alleged negligence contributed to his death.

That civil action was resolved just weeks before the criminal plea. According to court filings, the family reached a settlement with the condominium's owner and its property manager, who agreed to cover outstanding medical and related costs. In return, the family dismissed the case with prejudice. Clenney herself had been removed from that lawsuit earlier in the year, according to court records reviewed by Court TV. No financial terms of the broader settlement have been made public, and attorneys for both sides declined to comment on the details when contacted by Court TV.

The family's attorney, Larry Handfield, has been vocal throughout the case about disparities in how it was handled. He told Rolling Stone in 2022 that investigators had closed their initial inquiry less than 24 hours after Obumseli's death. The family has said they believed Clenney received preferential treatment because of her race relative to Obumseli, who was Black.

What the Plea Deal Actually Means for Clenney and the Family

In court on Monday, Fernandez Rundle framed the plea as a resolution reached with the family's backing, stating the agreement was made in full consultation and with the approval of Christian's family. Prosecutors also secured a condition preventing Clenney from profiting financially from the killing. Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff told the court: 'We do believe that nobody should benefit financially from murdering somebody. We'll work hand in hand with the attorney general's office.'

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The downgrade from second-degree murder to manslaughter signals prosecutors did not believe they could prove intent beyond reasonable doubt. Obumseli's mother addressed the court directly, telling the room: 'No sentence, no plea can bring back my son to me.' She asked that her son be remembered not as a name attached to a criminal case but as a son, brother and friend. Clenney, dressed in an orange jail uniform, reportedly remained composed through much of the hearing but grew tearful as the family spoke.

As part of her probation terms, Clenney is required to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment, as well as a substance abuse evaluation. With credit for time served, she is expected to be released from custody and begin probation in roughly a year and a half to two years. The case, which began with an emergency call from a Miami high-rise in 2022, ends not with a jury verdict but with an admission, a sentence, and a family left to grieve.