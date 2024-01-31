A travel warning has been issued for people planning to visit the Bahamas amid the increase in murders. The Caribbean country has a Level Two rating, out of four advisory levels - meaning the visitors should "exercise increased caution".

The United States Department of State has sent out a travel advisory against crime, specifically on the islands of New Providence, which includes Nassau, and Grand Bahama, which includes Freeport.

The advisory from the State Department has urged travellers to practice "increased vigilance" in the "Over the Hill" area south of Shirley Street, where gang-on-gang violence has "resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population".

"Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas. Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence," read the advisory.

Meanwhile, the State Department has also urged travellers not to resist any robbery attempts and cautions against opening doors to strangers.

A security alert posted by the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas last Wednesday also warned the US citizens to "be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024." The situation is scary as the organisation has revealed the murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets.

"Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders," according to the alert.

The United States Department of State has also warned tourists against activities involving commercial leisure watercrafts, including water tours. The organisation has stated that those activities are not consistently regulated, and the watercraft "may be poorly maintained" and some tour operators may not have safety certifications.

"Commercial watercraft operators have discretion to operate their vessels regardless of weather forecasts; injuries and fatalities have occurred. Due to these safety concerns, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands," the advisory stated further.

The State Department has also alerted travellers about sharks while swimming "as there have been recent fatal and non-fatal incidents involving sharks".

Notably, Jamaica's advisory was updated on Jan. 23 to include new crime and health information. It is listed at Level 3, which means travel must be reconsidered.

"Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts," read the State Department advisory for Jamaica.