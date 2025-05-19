The UK's only venomous snake is making more appearances than ever, prompting fresh fears about bites and what they can do to humans. With recent appearance reports from Wales and Cornwall, authorities warn that increased adder sightings could lead to more encounters — and potentially, bites.

What's Behind the Rise in Sightings?

In the past week, footage emerged of a sizeable adder slithering on the slopes of Blorenge mountain in Monmouthshire, Wales. Hiker Lorraine Flower captured the snake early on Wednesday morning, adding to a growing list of sightings in the region.

Two days prior, South Wales Police issued a warning about increased adder activity across Port Eynon and near Worm's Head in Gower, Swansea. They urged dog owners to keep pets on leads due to the heightened risk.

Similarly, in Anglesey last month, beachgoers saw an adder fall onto rocks and then swim in the sea near Llanbadrig. Lewis Perrin Williams, a local hiker, recalled how 'it fell from the undergrowth overhanging a small cliff', suggesting the snake might have been sleepy or just passing through. Sightings like these are becoming more common, and while adders prefer woodland and heathlands, they are occasionally spotted in gardens and coastal areas.

Why Do These Sightings Matter?

The Wildlife Trusts emphasise that 'the Adder is the UK's only venomous snake, but its venom is usually of little danger to people'. Still, their presence raises concern, especially for walkers and pet owners. The snake's habitat includes heathland, moorland, coastal dunes, and chalk downland, areas where people often venture during warmer months.

Most bites happen when people attempt to handle or get close to the snake, often out of curiosity. Bites tend to occur on the hand, arm, or leg, especially when someone inadvertently steps on an adder in long grass or brushes against it.

What Happens When You Get Bitten?

While an adder's venom is venomous, most bites in the UK result in only local symptoms. These include pain, swelling, redness, and bruising around the bite site. In about 70% of cases, the snake doesn't inject venom at all, leading to what's known as a 'dry bite'. Nevertheless, some bites can cause more severe reactions, including nausea, breathing difficulties, or in rare cases, serious complications like kidney failure or anaphylaxis.

The effects depend on the individual's health, the amount of venom injected, and the location of the bite. Children are more vulnerable to serious effects, but most people recover fully with prompt medical treatment. Importantly, fatalities are exceedingly rare — the last recorded death from an adder bite in the UK was in 1975.

How To Respond to a Bite

If bitten, the first priority is to stay calm. Panicking can increase blood flow and spread venom faster. Keep the bitten limb as still as possible and lie down in the recovery position if you can. Remove any tight clothing or jewellery near the wound to prevent constriction as swelling occurs. Taking paracetamol can help with pain, but do not take aspirin or ibuprofen, as they can worsen bleeding.

Most importantly, seek medical help immediately — call 999 or go to the nearest A&E. Do not try to catch or kill the snake, nor attempt to suck out the venom or cut the wound. These actions can do more harm than good. Remember, the sooner treatment begins, the better the chance of a full recovery.

Adder Bites and Safety

Despite the alarm caused by increased sightings, the likelihood of being bitten remains very low. The UK sees around 50 to 100 bites each year, mostly when people try to handle or approach the snake. The risk to pets is slightly higher, with approximately 100 reports annually.

Treatment has improved significantly in recent decades. Hospitals can administer antivenom if needed, and most bite victims recover within weeks. Vigilance, rather than fear, is the best approach. Keep to well-trodden paths, supervise dogs closely, and respect the snake's space. Adders play a role in Britain's natural landscape, and with a bit of caution, humans and snakes can coexist safely.