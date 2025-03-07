The US government has cancelled £314 million ($400 million) in federal funding to Columbia University, citing inaction over persistent antisemitic harassment on campus. The decision, announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Education (ED), and the General Services Administration (GSA), is part of a broader crackdown on universities failing to combat antisemitism. Columbia is now under federal investigation alongside four other institutions, raising speculation about which universities could face similar financial penalties next, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Federal Funding Withdrawn Over Antisemitism Allegations

The decision to revoke Columbia's funding comes as part of the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which is assessing compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The task force is reviewing federal contracts and grants across multiple institutions, with Columbia being the first university to face financial repercussions. According to the US General Services Administration, this move is only the beginning, with further funding withdrawals expected for universities that fail to address antisemitism on campus.

'Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding,' said Education Secretary Linda McMahon. 'For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer.'

Four Other Universities Under Investigation

Alongside Columbia, the US Department of Education is now investigating four other universities over allegations of antisemitism, per the Department of Education. The institutions under federal scrutiny are:

Northwestern University

Portland State University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

These universities have been accused of failing to protect Jewish students and allowing antisemitic harassment to escalate following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Federal officials argue that administrators have permitted 'illegal encampments, intimidation, and violence' targeting Jewish students while offering 'astounding concessions to anti-Israel demonstrators.'

Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, warned: 'Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralysed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground.'

What This Means for Columbia and Other Universities

With Columbia's federal funding now revoked, university officials have yet to respond to the task force's findings. The school currently holds more than £3.93 billion ($5 billion) in federal grants, but the recent cancellation signals that a significant portion of this funding could be at risk if the administration fails to take corrective action.

Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, has made it clear that this is only the beginning. 'Cancelling these taxpayer funds is our strongest signal yet that the federal government will not be complicit in supporting educational institutions that fail to protect Jewish students,' he stated.

Meanwhile, the GSA has issued immediate stop-work orders on Columbia's federal contracts, effectively freezing access to these funds. The agency is coordinating with HHS and ED to terminate further contracts if necessary.

Growing Pressure on University Administrators

This unprecedented move has sent shockwaves through the higher education sector, with university administrators across the US now under mounting pressure to demonstrate clear measures against antisemitism. The House Committee on Education and the Workforce has criticised universities for their 'failure to uphold civil rights protections', with some officials pushing for further financial penalties against institutions that 'turn a blind eye to the safety of Jewish students.'

As federal investigations continue, the task force has warned that other universities failing to meet civil rights obligations could soon face the same fate as Columbia. The extent of these crackdowns remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—the US government is making it clear that antisemitism on college campuses will come at a steep cost.