A US-based company is looking for a "Chief Retirement Officer" (CRO) who can travel across the country in a bid to find relaxing destinations.

The position was posted by Harvest Hosts, an RV camping membership group that encourages people to visit and stay in unique attractions across the US. The CRO is expected to embark on an epic road trip and uncover the crème de la crème of retirement living. The ideal candidate will explore the country, discovering "the best of retirement life—the best early bird dinner deals across the country, top rest stops, most relaxing locations, nap spots and more," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts.

Want To Get Paid To Travel? This Job Is For You

The CRO will share their favourite places and best deals across North America with thousands of Harvest Hosts members. "While RVing is historically thought of as a retirement passion, we see that RVers still have so much energy to explore and knowledge to share throughout the RV community," Holland explains.

This role is a dream come true for someone who wants to escape the office and explore the open road. Harvest Hosts, Holland explained, offers the chance to experience the freedom of RV life while discovering unique places across the country.

Harvest Hosts has been overwhelmed by the response to their CRO search. Nearly 100 people from all walks of life have applied for the dream job. The impressive pool of candidates comprises a former campground owner, nurse, attorney, teacher, IT engineer, accountant, air traffic controller, nanny and more.

Retirement Reality Check

Although the job posting showcase the positive possibilities of retiring, a growing number of Americans are actually tempered by significant financial anxiety. A Corbridge Financial survey found that 55 per cent of respondents fear outliving their savings. This echoes the findings of a BlackRock report, which found that 60% of Americans across all age groups share this fear.

Many Americans' retirement experiences are far from idyllic. According to NerdWallet, the median retirement savings for those approaching retirement is $185,000. This financial insecurity is a significant source of anxiety.

As the Pew Research Center reported, nearly 20 percent (1 in 5) of Americans over 65 are forced to re-enter the workforce to make ends meet, equating to approximately 11 million people.

While many aspire to a long, comfortable retirement and the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement gains traction, the reality for most Americans is continued employment until financial freedom is achieved.

Holland says, "Many employees' demanding workloads and extended work hours cause physical and mental exhaustion." The top executive explained that "the competitive spirit of corporate America amplifies the pressure employees feel to perform and constantly make themselves available."

Promoting The RV Lifestyle

Despite a supportive team, Holland shared that his burnout while working in D.C. led him and his wife to embrace a nomadic lifestyle. They traded their 9-to-5 for RV life, exploring the country's hidden gems to escape the city's grind.

Harvest Hosts, offering stays at unique locations like wineries and alpaca farms, became Holland's next venture. "I had the chance to stay at incredible locations, from wineries to alpaca farms," he recalls. "Seeing how these experiences enriched our RV experience made it clear that Harvest Hosts would be my next step."

In 2018, Holland acquired Harvest Hosts and assumed the CEO role. He empowered employees with flexibility by introducing a results-oriented, fully remote work model, empowering employees to achieve work-life balance while driving business growth. Today, Harvest Hosts continues to redefine the retirement dream, offering unique opportunities for its members and employees alike.

So if you think you're a good fit for Harvest Hosts' CRO position, send resume, application letter and photos to apply. Learn more here.