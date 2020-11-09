Donald Trump's wax figure got an instant makeover at the Madame Tussauds museum in London after Joe Biden's win in US election. Soon after the world welcomed the news, the iconic museum got to work and changed Trump's attire.

Trump's wax figure at one of the top London tourist attractions is now dressed like a golfer. Mirror notes that the replica of the 45th and current president of the United States previously stood in Oval Office dressed in a black suit and red tie.

Things were changed soon after Saturday night's announcement about US election results. Instead of his formal suit, Donald Trump's figure at the museum is now dressed in a vibrant golf outfit, featuring lilac and green chequered pants and a matching jumper. Standing next to a bag of golf clubs, he is wearing his famous red cap that reads "Trump 2020 Keep America Great!"

The museum shared a glimpse of a newly transformed wax figure via a post on their official Twitter account.

"His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe Camera," the museum wrote.

Meanwhile, another Madame Tussauds museum decided to discard the wax figure even before Biden was announced the president-elect. The Berlin branch of the museum put the dummy in a dustbin. Instead of the Oval Office, the current US president stands in a dustbin that is called "Dump Trump" placed at the Trump Tower. The effigy was accompanied by his tweets and bags of garbage were placed there before the US election result were announced and it was predicted that the republican will be replaced by the democrat Biden.

"Today's activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States. We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump's waxwork as a preparatory measure," the museum's marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag told the abovementioned publication.

Nevertheless, his predecessors such as Barack Obama remain in their assigned places. It was only Trump's model that got the special transformation after the US Elections 2020 results.