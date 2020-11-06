Hollywood is reacting harshly to US President Donald Trump's second speech after Election Day, in which he once again wrongly declared his victory in the 2020 presidential elections and also questioned the integrity of the polls.

In his speech from the White House on Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump reiterated that there were "illegal" votes in the recent US election while claiming Republicans were pulling ahead "despite historic election interference from big media, big money, big tech." The 74-year-old also said that pollsters "got it knowingly wrong," and called their work "suppression."

After the bizarre speech that was taken off-air by numerous news channels, several Hollywood celebs took to their Twitter account to slam the president for his unfounded accusations in a "come-to-life toilet spew" speech.

"Thor" star Mark Ruffalo tweeted: "There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims."

"Trump just whined, then lied, then whined, then lied, and then ran away. #TrumpMeltdown," added the 52-year-old who has been vocal about his dislike for the current president this election season.

Just heard from a friend who is an observer in PA. I asked him if what Trump was saying was true. No Republican observers. His response. â€œTrump is lying, full stop.

To quote the Republican Party woman observing the count, directly, â€œThereâ€™s no funny business going on here.â€.â€ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2020

His Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Chris Evans also expressed shock at the POTUS's claims in the speech. The 39-year-old tweeted: "Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?"

Even frequent Trump critic Michael Moore was surprised with the president's address, as he called it "stunning, unhinged, breathtaking." The filmmaker and activist tweeted: "Wild accusations. Saying 'Detroit' the way White people do. A danger to America & the world, a menace to society. The next time you see him, his name will be Lame Duck. Quack."

Josh Gad, who previously threatened to take to the streets if every vote isn't counted after Trump made the demand in his first speech on the election day, reacted harshly to his second address as well. The "Beauty and the Beast" actor tweeted: "He began by calling Mexicans rapists. How did you think it would end?"

Nasha Rothwell jokingly expressed her condolences for comedian Sarah Cooper who is popular for her Trump impressions. The "Insecure" actor wrote: "My heart goes out to @sarahcpr should she tackle this stream of consciousness shitshow."

Meanwhile, "Star Trek" actor George Takei appreciated NBC for their decision of taking Trump off-air while he was in the middle of his address. Takei wrote: "That's how you cover him, then you cut away. Thanks NBC!"

NBC had previously grilled Trump in its town hall after he refused to participate in a second presidential debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden. It was among several other media outlets including ABC, MSNBC, and USA Today who decided not to air Trump's remarks questioning the integrity of the US election process.

NBC's Lester Holt said after cutting Trump's speech: "We have to interrupt here, because the president has made a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that." Meanwhile, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams noted that they are in "the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States."

USA Today editor-in-chief Nicole Carroll clarified their decision in a tweet writing: "President Trump, without evidence, claimed the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent. We stopped the livestream of his remarks early and have removed the video from all of our platforms."

CNN was among the ones who continued to telecast the speech, but anchor Jake Tapper said afterward, "Lie after lie after lie. Pathetic." Anchor Anderson Cooper compared the POTUS to "an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over."