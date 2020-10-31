Madame Tussauds Berlin has just dumped US President Donald Trump's wax figure into a dumpster ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The museum however, clarified that the move is only "symbolic" and a "preparatory measure" due to the upcoming US elections.

Madame Tussauds Berlin dumped Donald Trump both literally and figuratively into a dumpster on Friday. The US president's wax figure wasreportedly moved to his new home. Orkide Yalcindag, marketing manager of the museum told Reuters,"Today's activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States. We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump's waxwork as a preparatory measure."

Trump's replica was placed in a dumpster with the words "Dump Trump Make America Great Again" written on the front. The wax figure was surrounded by garbage bags and images of tweets reading "Fake News!," "I love Berlin," and "You are fired!" The museum kept Trump's dumpster in front of Trump Tower.

However, the American Madame Tussauds have not followed Berlin's approach to Trump's wax figure.

The display's at Madame Tussauds Berlin also features wax figures of former US presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan placed outside of the dumpster.

This is not the first time Tussauds has used a Trump figure to make a statement. The museum in New York in August, placed a face mask on their Trump wax figure to encourage visitors to wear them to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

While Election Day is just round the corner, the final winner may not be clear right away because of majority of Americans resorting to early mail-in voting. Citizens have opted for mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 87 million votes have already been cast via the mail or via early voting, according to the U.S. Elections Project. According to a new CNN poll released on Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden is leading by 12 points over Trump nationally and also the former leads in most polls of swing states.