With an objective to clear up "misconceptions," The US Department of Defence officially released three videos showing what appears to be UFO moving through space. The videos that were finally declassified have been making the rounds on the internet for years after being leaked.

According to the United States Department of Defense, the videos in question display what is termed as "unexplained aerial phenomena" of fast-moving objects were leaked in the year 2007 and 2017. The New York Times published two of these videos, and the third one was published by To The Stars Academy, a UFO research group launched by Blink-182 vocalist Tom DeLonge. The grainy videos attracted speculations by several amateur and enthusiasts.

The first clip reportedly shot in November 2004 by US navy pilots displays a mysterious round object hurtling about 100 miles above the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, as per the , the other two videos were shot in 2015 showing objects moving and spinning in the air. In the video, the pilot points out that the object is "rotating."

It appears the decision of declassifying these videos comes after much speculation.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD [Department of Defense] is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as 'unidentified,'" reads the statement by Pentagon.

Responding to the news, DeLonge thanked shareholders of his organisation and plans to take his research further on his official Twitter account.

With todayâ€™s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademyâ€™s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories. April 28, 2020

The musician co-founded the academy with Harold E. Puthoff; and Jim Semivan in 2017.

The three clips titled "FLIR," "GOFAST" and "GIMBAL" are now available for download on the Naval Air Systems Command website.