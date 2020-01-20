Just as Area 51, Hangar 18 in the US' Wright-Patterson Air Force Base remains an area of interest for UFO hunters and enthusiasts. For decades, Hangar 18 has been spoken about in reference to missing unidentified flying objects, aliens and conspiracy theories.

Many theories and rumours suggest that Hangar 18, a particular building inside the Wright-Patt Airforce base, might be hiding some secrets and physical evidence proving the existence of UFOs and aliens. According to History.com, many UFO enthusiasts believe that the government has been hiding crashed UFOs and its inhabitants inside the building. As per the report, the mysterious warehouse might be storing some "flying saucer debris, extra-terrestrial remains and even captured aliens." As it remains the highly secured location in the base, it is popularly called as "The Blue Room."

However, the Air Force has reportedly denied the rumours that have its roots in stories about a supposed crashed UFO in a desert in New Mexico in 1947. It is said that the remains were transported to Wright Field and have been stored in Hangar 18. Though the news was never confirmed by the authorities, there are said to be some uncorroborated reports by military pilots, who claimed to have been a part of the transportation crew and have witnessed the bodies of aliens.

Meanwhile, the Air Force continues to maintain its stand and suggest that there has "never actually been a Hangar 18 anywhere on Wright-Patt, though there is a Building 18," the authorities at the Air Force said in a statement that was reportedly issued in January 1985. "There are not now, nor have there ever been, any extraterrestrial visitors or equipment on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base."

Meanwhile, a 1980 movie of the same name contributes to the theory surrounding Hangar 18. The movie that was based on work of fiction is said to have strengthened the status of the location as a mysterious warehouse storing aliens and UFO-related objects.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located east of Dayton, Ohio, in Greene and Montgomery counties in the USA. It was previously known as Wilbur Wright Field and Fairfield Aviation General Supply Depot.

As Air Force maintains its stance, Hangar 18 continues to be an area of interest for several. The Project Blue Book was one of the biggest series of systematic studies investigating UFOs by United States Airforce that apparently involved Hangar 18. The project was terminated in December 1969 and by this time it has collected 12,618 UFO reports. It was concluded that a large number of cases were a misinterpretation of natural phenomena and the rest remain unexplained.