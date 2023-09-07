Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has given a stark warning to organisers of the 2023 US Open. He reached the semi-finals of the competition after defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the quarter-finals 6-4, 6-3. 6-4. However, the straightforward scoreline did not reflect just how difficult the match was for the former world number one, who said that a player could "die" in the hot and humid conditions.

Seeded third in this year's US Open, Medvedev looked visibly winded as he fought against his countryman. He was clearly unhappy with the conditions as he spoke to the camera during the match saying: "One player is going to die and you are going to see."

Brutal heatwave sweeping across New York

The quarter-final clash between the two Russian stars was played under a partially closed roof at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both players looked miserable in the stifling heat, and Medvedev admitted that at one point his vision was so blurred that he could hardly see the ball. Meanwhile, he also noticed that Rublev was already struggling to run and return his shots.

Even though Medvedev won in straight sets, the match still stretched over a span of two hours and 48 minutes. After the match, Medvedev said that the only consolation he felt was that at least both players have to endure the same conditions.

Both players also took advantage of bathroom breaks to cool off and to hose themselves down with cool water. They also had ice towels at their disposal in their respective benches, but even all these measures provided only a small respite.

While speaking further about the situation, Medvedev admitted that there isn't much that could be done about the weather conditions. He also acknowledged that it would be a logistical nightmare to try to postpone games and shake up the schedule especially since the tour calendar has long been set. There are also those who travelled great distances to watch the Grand Slam, and he knows that it would cause massive disruptions if the event was stopped for a few days until the conditions improve.

Some of the reactions Daniil Medvedev & Andrey Rublev had to the conditions show just how exhausting it was playing today.



pic.twitter.com/Cpf33ok72B — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2023

Happy to get past his closest friend

Medvedev is on a mission to win his second Grand Slam title to add to the one he won here in 2021. He has so far reached four Grand Slam finals, but has only gone the distance here in Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Rublev, who happens to be his best friend since the age of six, has not yet reached a Grand Slam semi-final.

The pair still share a close relationship off-court and consider each other family. However, they are worthy opponents on-court. This time, it will be Medvedev who will move on to the next round even though Rublev was able to win a break at the start of each set.

Medvedev was struggling a lot and needed two medical time outs and his inhaler in order to turn things around each time. He managed to pull strength out of the hot and humid air to win in straight sets.

After advancing into the semi-finals, Medvedev will be facing defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is one of the favourites to win the competition, alongside second seed Novak Djokovic, who will be facing local bet Ben Shelton in the other semi-final.

On his way to the US Open title in 2021, Medvedev defeated the Serbian ace. Now, he will need to overcome the challenged posed by the young Spaniard before looking at the possibility of booking a rematch with Djokovic. Of course, the Serb needs to overcome his own opponent first, who is the dark horse in the top four.

The semi-finals will be played on Friday for the men's singles, with the final scheduled as usual on Sunday.