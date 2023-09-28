Private Travis King, the US Army soldier who fled to North Korea two months ago, has finally been turned over to American authorities.

He was handed over to US officials in China, according to a statement issued by the authorities on Wednesday. He has been sent to a US military installation after being taken into custody.

Confirming the development, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it took interagency efforts to bring King back "out of concern for Private King's wellbeing".

"In addition, we thank the government of Sweden for its diplomatic role serving as the protecting power for the United States in [North Korea] and the government of the People's Republic of China for its assistance in facilitating the transit of Private King," he further stated.

Who is Travis King?

Private King is a reconnaissance specialist who joined the military in January 2021. He had served as a cavalry scout with the Korean Rotational Force.

The 23-year-old private crossed into North Korean territory from South Korea on July 18. The North Korean media claimed that King had admitted to crossing illegally into North Korea to seek refuge.

Before he crossed into North Korea, he was being held in South Korea on assault charges and facing disciplinary action. His decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will is being seen as an attempt to escape disciplinary action.

He was an active-duty soldier when he managed to join a civilian tour of the demilitarised zone and fled across to North Korea.

The US military says that King joined an orientation tour of the Joint Security Area between North Korea and South Korea and "wilfully and without authorisation crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)".

The DMZ is the world's most heavily armed border region, located between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war with nearly two million troops.

The Korean demilitarised zone was established when the armistice was signed, which separates the borders of the two countries and is still in place. Tourists can even visit from the South Korean side.

Charles Jenkins was another US soldier who crossed into North Korea in 1965. He was on patrol along the DMZ when he fled across the border and made his way to North Korea. He met his wife, Hitomi Soga there, and the couple had two daughters, Mika and Blinda.

During his time in North Korea, Jenkins appeared in a number of films and taught English to members of the intelligence service.