The United States is preparing to tell 35 partner nations that they cannot remain in Washington's artificial intelligence coalition while also joining a rival Chinese framework, according to a draft State Department letter seen by Reuters, effectively asking governments to choose between two competing AI blocs.

The document, prepared by the State Department, is addressed to countries that signed America's AI Opportunity Statement in June. It states that continued membership in Pax Silica depends on not signing up to Beijing's competing initiative.

The move follows Chinese President Xi Jinping's launch of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization in July. China's new initiative promotes open-weight technology to challenge US leadership in the sector, prompting Washington to press nations to make a choice between the two powers and their different approaches to AI.

Washington Draws the Line in the Global AI War

The current diplomatic pressure centres on Pax Silica. Washington launched the initiative last year to strengthen supply chains across artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductor production and critical mineral extraction.

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Around two dozen nations, including allies such as Japan, Australia and South Korea, have already joined the framework.

The draft letter makes clear that the US government expects partners not to take part in Chinese initiatives designed to bypass US technological influence.

Officials argue that overlapping commitments could undermine the coherence of shared export controls and technology standards.

The language in the draft is more direct than is typical for a State Department communication. The document states that signing the Pax Silica declaration 'is not merely a membership subscription, but a commitment'.

The text also warns recipients that 'to be part of everything is to be part of nothing'. It is not yet clear when US officials will send the final document, or whether the administration will adjust the wording before it is issued.

How Kazakhstan Complicates the Move Against China's Bloc

Kazakhstan has emerged as a focus of concern for US officials seeking to build this technological alliance. The Central Asian republic holds large reserves of minerals used in advanced processing systems, making its inclusion in Pax Silica a strategic gain for Washington.

US officials view Astana's decisions as an early test of how strictly partners will observe Pax Silica's expectations on alignment.

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US is preparing to force 35 countries to choose between China vs US in the AI race.



US warns that countries joining China's competing AI framework could be excluded from the US-led Pax Silica coalition.



US launched Pax Silica last year to secure supply chains for AI… pic.twitter.com/y1PhrGTIth — Current Report (@Currentreport1) August 16, 2026

Kazakhstan has also joined China's artificial intelligence organisation despite its role in Pax Silica. This dual membership illustrates the difficulty the US faces in persuading partner nations to limit economic ties with Beijing in line with US security priorities.

The contest over these alliances extends beyond software and algorithms. Supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors underpin the current technological divide.

China already dominates global processing of several key minerals and has previously used this position during trade disputes with the US, contributing to disruptions in international markets.

Pax Silica was created to reduce Western reliance on countries Washington regards as strategic competitors, offering participating governments access to investment and collaborative research projects.

The State Department's warning indicates that building a tightly aligned technological sphere is likely to involve political commitments as well as shared commercial interests.