In 2024, two events defined the rising frustrations of the American working class: Kamala Harris' resounding defeat in the presidential election and the startling public reaction to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. While these events appear distinct, they are connected by a common theme—the demand for systemic reform and a rejection of leadership that fails to address the needs of everyday Americans.

Economic Struggles and Political Disillusionment

The American working class has endured decades of economic hardship. Real wages have stagnated, and the costs of living essentials like groceries, housing, and healthcare have soared. These pressures have deepened distrust in political institutions, particularly among those who feel ignored by leaders who focus on rhetoric over action.

Kamala Harris' campaign exemplified this disconnect. Despite her historic candidacy and significant resources, her focus on celebrity endorsements and vague promises of unity alienated many voters. Harris' campaign events often lacked a clear message on how she would address inflation, lower grocery prices, or tackle the soaring costs of healthcare—issues central to the lives of working-class voters. This failure to connect on substantive issues allowed Donald Trump to sweep crucial battleground states.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders summarised the situation succinctly: "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party, which has abandoned working-class people, would find that the working class has abandoned them." For many voters, Harris represented a continuation of the status quo, leaving them without confidence in her ability to deliver real change.

Similarly, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted the Democratic Party's failure to champion working-class issues. "At the end of the day, the ultimate problem is our ability to clearly and forthrightly advocate for an agenda that champions the working class," she said, highlighting missed opportunities to fight for policies like raising the minimum wage.

Healthcare as a Battleground

As the election unfolded, another event highlighted the failures of the US healthcare system: the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a targeted shooting. Public reactions to Thompson's death revealed the depth of anger toward a profit-driven healthcare system that many believe prioritises wealth over human lives.

Social media became a platform for people to vent their frustrations with the healthcare industry, sharing personal stories of denied claims, crushing medical debt, and loved ones lost due to corporate policies. UnitedHealthcare, under Thompson's leadership, had faced criticism for using algorithms to deny claims and implementing practices designed to maximise profits at the expense of patient care. These grievances are not unique to UnitedHealthcare but reflect systemic issues within the American healthcare system.

The public's reaction to Thompson's death was not just about one individual but a reflection of the broader anger toward a system that leaves millions uninsured, underinsured, or burdened with medical debt. A study found that around 17% of claims from in-network providers are denied by insurers, and fewer than 1% of patients successfully appeal these decisions. For many, this situation symbolises the exploitation of the vulnerable by a healthcare industry focused on profit.

Kamala Harris' Campaign and Systemic Disconnect

The backlash against Harris' campaign and the healthcare system's failures share a common thread: the working class feels abandoned. Harris' inability to articulate a clear plan to address economic challenges left many voters sceptical. Her reliance on wealthy celebrity endorsements highlighted the growing divide between political elites and everyday Americans, a divide further underscored by the systemic failures in healthcare.

This disconnect has fuelled calls for substantive reforms. The working class is demanding action to address corporate profiteering and lower the costs of essentials such as groceries and housing. There is also growing support for a healthcare system that ensures no one is denied care due to cost. Economic justice measures, such as raising the minimum wage, strengthening workers' rights, and tackling income inequality, have become central demands of those feeling ignored by traditional political leadership.

As Sanders pointed out, the Democratic Party's failure to address these issues has alienated not only working-class voters but also communities of colour, who are increasingly disillusioned with the lack of tangible progress.

Public Anger as a Catalyst for Change

The 2024 election and the public reaction to Brian Thompson's death send a clear message: the American working class is demanding change. Harris' loss and the public's visceral reaction to the healthcare crisis are symptoms of a larger shift in the political landscape. Voters are no longer satisfied with empty promises or symbolic gestures; they want action.

The question now is whether political and corporate leaders will heed this call. Failure to address the needs of the working class will only deepen the divide between the electorate and those in power. The time for reform is now, and the voices of the working class can no longer be ignored.