To prove that he is no one-hit-wonder, Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, has gone from being a joke in pop culture to a real estate tycoon. Thanks to his astute real estate investments, Ice has transformed his modest success into a multimillion-dollar empire. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Ice reportedly has a $20 million fortune.

"I made millions for doing nothing!" Ice told comedian Steve-O on a recent episode of "Steve-O's Wild Ride!" podcast. With his 1990 smash hit "Ice Ice Baby," Vanilla Ice soared to fame, becoming a 90s party anthem icon. Reflecting on the peak of his music career, Ice told Steve-O that he was "selling a million records a day, easy!" However, his financial fortune truly took off when his rap career began to decline.

Ice decided to purchase houses "all over the country" that he "never used," and when he chose to sell them, he realised he was sitting on a gold mine. "They sold quickly, and...I didn't even change the carpet...and I go, holy shit, let's go buy a bunch more of them," he said.

Real Estate Journey

When Hurricane Andrew destroyed one of his properties in 1992, Ice's decision to take up the remodelling led to a lifelong love of real estate. Following his years as a general contractor and a student at design school, Ice took a gamble and developed a business plan that could compete with the best on Wall Street. According to divorce court records seen by The Post, the gamble paid off, and by 2018, Ice was generating a staggering $800,000 a year.

Since venturing into the real estate sector, Ice has spent three decades perfecting his strategies, favouring off-market homes that aren't listed on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). These off-market transactions are uncommon, with only three per cent of buyers managing to buy directly from vendors in 2023.

The Strategy Behind Off-Market Homes

Off-market homes, sometimes called quiet or pocket listings, might be for sale but aren't displayed on MLS. This means that real estate brokers who list these homes must put in extra effort to locate purchasers. Although once uncommon, listing homes off the market has become more popular among homeowners, especially when there is a shortage of records and rising demand.

Off-market listings can help homeowners who prefer to avoid paying real estate commissions or wish to keep the sale of their property confidential.

Benefits of Off-Market Properties

Buying off-market properties offers several advantages:

Exclusive Access: Off-market listings provide access to properties that other homebuyers aren't aware of.

Competitive Edge: In particularly competitive markets, off-market listings can be the only option to secure a property.

Negotiation Leverage: Buyers might be able to negotiate a better price because the seller's commission isn't as high.

How to Find Off-Market Listings

Finding off-market listings requires a proactive approach. Here are some effective strategies:

Contact Real Estate Agents: After deciding which neighbourhood to invest in, buyers should compile a list of top real estate brokers in the area and contact them regarding any office-only listings.

Utilise Online Tools: Buyers can find non-MLS listings using online tools and resources, such as specialised real estate websites and databases.

Approach Residents Directly: One way to learn more about a neighbourhood is to speak with the residents. By putting out letters or knocking on doors, buyers can obtain leads on potential off-market properties.

Vanilla Ice's Real Estate Success

Ice's success in real estate is not just limited to buying off-market homes. He also invests in tax liens and distressed properties, purchasing assets "for pennies on the dollar" and turning them around for profit. His remodelling skills increase the property's value and provide content for his popular reality TV programme, The Vanilla Ice Project. The DIY Network series, which has run for 13 seasons and 180 episodes, is another profitable venture for Ice.

Vanilla Ice's transformation from a 90s rap star to a savvy real estate mogul demonstrates the potential of smart property investments. His focus on off-market properties, tax liens, and distressed assets has allowed him to build a substantial fortune. As housing markets remain competitive, aspiring investors can take a page from Ice's book and explore off-market listings for potential opportunities.