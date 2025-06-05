A real estate revolution is underway in the heart of the Arabian Desert. The National Housing Company (NHC) is driving a bold vision to transform Saudi Arabia's housing landscape, backed by a massive $154 billion development pipeline and the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 plan.

'We are proud to be a major contributor to Saudi Vision 2030,' says Mohammed bin Saleh Albuty, CEO of NHC. 'Its objective is to create a thriving economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.' That vision is being built, unit by unit, city by city.

A New Era of Home Ownership

NHC's mission is to increase home ownership in Saudi Arabia from under 50% a decade ago to 70% by 2030. The company has made significant strides, pushing home ownership past 65% and delivering over 100,000 units, with 300,000 more on the way by 2025. This ambitious project spans 39 large-scale developments across 17 cities.

'Sustainability is a major part of our strategy,' says Albuty. 'We are not just looking at green spaces, but also wider aspects of these communities—from master planning and material selection to city operations and community management.' NHC's approach emphasises minimising vehicle travel times and energy efficiency and encouraging outdoor and social activities to foster a sense of belonging.

'We actively encourage residents' wellbeing,' Albuty adds. 'Our dedicated team organises a full calendar of events to enhance community spirit and quality of life.'

Global Partnerships, Local Impact

Strategic partnerships with international developers and investors fuel NHC's success. The company has secured nearly $10 billion in investments from global partners, including the United States, Spain, Egypt, China, Turkey, and Bahrain.

'We are working with local and international developers to achieve the ambitious target,' Albuty explains. 'NHC is the master developer, and we work with many sub-developers and partners from all over the world.' These collaborations bring in capital and transfer knowledge and expertise, benefiting the entire sector.

'Our partnerships with leading international businesses allow us to fast-track innovation and include global best practices, future-focused developments and industry advancements,' says Albuty.

A Model for the Region

NHC's achievements offer a compelling model for other countries in the MENA region. By combining clear vision, international cooperation, and effective management, the company has demonstrated what's possible in transforming a nation's housing landscape.

'The global partner investments already agreed to give a clear signal of investor confidence in the Saudi real estate market,' says Albuty, who believes the company's performance is helping redefine the Kingdom's image from oil exporter to innovation-driven builder of tomorrow's urban life.

The Future is Looking Bright

With its ambitious targets and commitment to sustainability, NHC is poised to continue leading the way in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector. As Albuty notes, 'NHC has set a benchmark to create communities where people can live, grow, and thrive. We have clear mandates and ambitious targets, but the future looks promising in this fast-growing, flourishing sector.'

If the real estate boom in Saudi Arabia continues apace, it won't just transform the domestic housing market. It may also offer a new model for how oil-rich countries can build an equally prosperous future beyond it.