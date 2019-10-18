The Vatican has been trying since the ascendance of Pope Francis to modernise. It is trying to bring the Catholic faith into modern times. And, it is now adopting one of the oldest relics of Catholicism to modern times – the rosary. The Vatican has released "Click to pray" e-Rosary wearable.

The bracelet, which costs around $110 (98.83 euros). It may seem like an April Fool's joke but it isn't. (It is October when this story is being written). The product was revealed at a press conference in Vatican City. Here are its specifications:

Six-axis inertial sensing

Bluetooth 5.0

IP67 water and dust resistance

Wireless charging

15mAh lithium-ion battery

10 black agate beads and 11 hematite beads

They have created a water-proof rosary with wireless charging. What the Vatican seems to have done is adapted a fitness tracker to make it a rosary. It will still function as a fitness tracker, so you can grow healthy while praying.

"Once the prayer begins, the smart rosary shows the user's progress throughout the different mysteries and keeps track of each rosary completed," reported Vatican News.

The device has been designed by GadgeTek, which is a division of PC company Acer.

It runs using the eRosary app, which is available on both iOS and Android. The reviews on the app are intriguing.

Related Stories Kourtney Kardashian seeks pastor's advice to build faith in her kids

"Good fitness tracker app.[It] Helps me to work out regularly. [I] didn't understand how praying works though. Maybe needs some tutorials," one user wrote in his review on Google Play Store. He left 4 out of five stars for the app, which sounds good.

Currently, the product is only available on Amazon Italy or Acer's Italian stores. The app is available in English, Spanish and Italian.

The product provides an interesting intersection of faith and technology. It, however, brings up the question. Does the Church recognise all the scientific principles that were used in designing the product?