A Venezuelan social media influencer notorious for encouraging undocumented migrants to occupy empty homes in the United States has been deported following a lengthy investigation and months in detention. Leonel Moreno, 27, became a viral figure after sharing inflammatory videos in which he boasted about living on welfare, handling firearms, and manipulating squatters' rights—while misleadingly claiming to be a US citizen. He was finally removed from the country last week, having evaded authorities for nearly two years.

According to DailyMail.com, Moreno was also believed to have once held a high-ranking role in the Venezuelan military. His deportation marks a stark shift in the US immigration climate under President Donald Trump's renewed crackdown on illegal migration.

From Border Crossing to Fugitive Status

Moreno's journey into the United States began in April 2022, when he and his wife unlawfully crossed the border at Eagle Pass, Texas. Initially placed in the Alternatives to Detention programme—allowing migrants to await court hearings while free—Moreno absconded after skipping his scheduled appearance in Miami later that year.

Labelled an 'absconder' by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Moreno vanished from the system until his provocative online presence brought him back into the spotlight.

Social Media Fame Built on Exploiting US Loopholes

Moreno rose to fame through his TikTok videos, gaining over 500,000 followers by promoting illegal strategies for living in the US. In one clip, he claimed: 'If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,' referring to squatting laws. In another, he brandished firearms while asserting his supposed rights as a citizen.

Despite his popularity, platforms took notice. A TikTok spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the promotion of criminal activities is not permitted on the platform.

Arrested, Detained, and Unable to Pay Legal Fees

In March 2024, ICE agents tracked Moreno to Columbus, Ohio, where he was arrested and placed in federal custody at Geauga County Jail. Charged with violating probation terms, Moreno claimed he could not afford legal counsel—despite flaunting wealth online. An ICE source told the New York Post that Moreno had 'financial difficulties finding an attorney for his case'.

His deportation was ordered in October, but delays followed as Venezuela had temporarily ceased accepting deportation flights. Once repatriation resumed under Trump's policies, Moreno was transferred to an ICE detention centre in Conroe, Texas, where he made one final video message to his followers.

A Divided Family and A Tarnished Legacy

In a 30-minute video recorded from prison, Moreno described his treatment as unjust. 'I came here to the United States because of persecution in my country,' he said. 'But they're doing the same thing to me here.' He also insisted he had been misrepresented by the media, adding: 'I am a good father, a good son, a good person, humble, respectful to people who respect me.'

However, his wife offered a contrasting account. Initially stating she was unaware of his whereabouts, she later denounced Moreno publicly, labelling him a narcissist who forced her into his videos. She now intends to raise their daughters away from his influence. It remains unclear whether she too faces deportation.

Deportation Flight Met With Hostility

Moreno's deportation to Venezuela was far from discreet. Fellow passengers reportedly objected to sharing a flight with the influencer, accusing him of casting Venezuelans in a negative light. Tensions grew to the point where officials were forced to move him to a high-security area of the plane. Still, upon landing, he appeared unfazed—smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

His was just one of many deportation flights arranged by the Trump administration in recent weeks.

Trump's Tougher Stance on Immigration

Under President Trump's renewed immigration enforcement policies, deportations have surged. According to Reuters, ICE detained approximately 14,000 individuals in a three-week period—an average of 667 arrests per day, double the rate seen in 2024. In the first 50 days of Trump's presidency, around 32,000 arrests were made, and over 37,660 people have already been deported.

Notably, the administration insists its focus is on 'the worst offenders'. However, many of those being deported have no criminal history. Some, like Moreno, were arrested during routine ICE check-ins. From mid-January to late March, arrests of non-criminal immigrants rose by 500%.

The pressure on detention facilities is mounting. As of 23 March, ICE reported nearly 48,000 immigrants in custody, despite its operational capacity of 41,500.

A Dangerous Influence and a Community at Risk

Moreno's case underscores the wider impact of misinformation and social media notoriety. By encouraging illegal behaviour and falsely claiming citizenship, he fuelled damaging stereotypes about Venezuelan migrants—many of whom are seeking safety and opportunity.

His actions not only misled thousands but have further endangered vulnerable communities already facing xenophobia and systemic discrimination. As highlighted in a recent case where an 11-year-old Venezuelan girl took her life in Texas after racist bullying tied to immigration status, the stakes are tragically high.

Moreno may be gone from the US, but the consequences of his conduct continue to ripple across borders—leaving behind a legacy of controversy, division and harm.