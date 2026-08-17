A 27-year-old woman in Vienna has taken the city council to court over its public toilet charges, arguing that the system discriminates against women because they have to pay to use toilet cubicles while men can use some urinals for free.

Melanie Gradik said the issue first caught her attention during a visit to a park with a male friend. Both needed to use a public toilet, but while her friend was able to use a urinal without paying, she was charged 50 cents to use a cubicle.

Gradik has now filed a legal complaint against the Vienna municipality, arguing that the arrangement violates the city's anti-discrimination rules. She says the case is not really about the 50-cent charge itself, but about whether men and women should have equal access to public services.

'I want everyone to be able to use the bathroom on an equal footing. Either we all pay 50 cents or no one pays 50 cents,' Gradik told AFP, adding that the case was not really about the money.

The 50-Cent Toilet Charge

Vienna has 168 publicly managed public toilet facilities. Of these, 139 are free, while 29 charge users 50 cents to access the cubicles.

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The city says the charge is not based on gender. Instead, it applies to anyone who uses the cubicles at those 29 locations. According to city spokeswoman Sandra Holzinger, the facilities that charge a fee employ toilet attendants because they are located in particularly busy areas. The attendants are responsible for supervision and helping maintain cleanliness. Holzinger told AFP that in busy locations, supervision is necessary 'to guarantee proper use and cleanliness.' Holzinger also told AFP that the 50-cent fee applies to cubicle users 'of all genders', while urinals are provided to help prevent public urination.

The city also provides urinals at those locations. Those can be used without paying a fee.

That distinction is at the centre of Gradik's complaint. While a man can choose the free urinal option, women generally do not have an equivalent option and therefore have to use a cubicle.

Why The Arrangement Is Being Challenged

Gradik's lawyer, Petra Laback, argues that this creates unequal treatment even though the city technically charges the same 50-cent cubicle fee to people of all genders. 'Men have an additional free alternative, women do not,' AFP quoted her as saying. She also said that if Gradik wins the case, 'This will certainly have an impact on other municipalities.'

The argument has also received support from Anna Gamper, a law professor at the University of Innsbruck. According to AFP, Gamper said Austrian law permits distinctions between men and women only when there is a specific and objective justification. In her view, it is difficult to justify the difference in this case because both cubicles and urinals require construction, maintenance and cleaning.

She also argued that even if cubicles were somewhat more expensive to maintain or used more water, that alone would not necessarily justify charging for them while allowing urinals to remain free.

Vienna Defends Its Public Toilets

Vienna authorities have rejected the suggestion that the system deliberately disadvantages women. The city says the 50-cent fee is connected to the operation of staffed facilities rather than the gender of the person using them. Anyone who uses a cubicle at one of the 29 fee-charging facilities must pay the same amount.

The municipality also says the free urinals are provided to reduce public urination and help keep heavily used areas clean. The explanation, however, does not address the central argument made by Gradik and her lawyer: that men have access to a free option that women generally do not.

A Wider Debate Over Free Public Toilets

The dispute comes as Vienna is already examining how public toilets should be provided across the city. A coalition agreement between the Social Democrats and liberals governing Vienna includes plans to expand public toilet provision and examine whether public toilets could be made free for everyone.

Some newer facilities may already offer an alternative model. Public toilets opened in Vienna's Augarten park in 2025 are free to use and include accessibility features and drinking fountains.

The issue has therefore moved beyond one woman's 50-cent payment. The case has raised questions about whether seemingly neutral public charges can still have a different impact on men and women.

For Gradik, the amount is relatively small. Her argument is that the principle matters. 'It's a small thing, but it's also an example of how women are treated unequally in everyday life,' Gradik told AFP.

If her legal challenge succeeds, the ruling could potentially influence how other municipalities in Austria structure charges for public toilets.