Stepping onto the clay of a major tournament often represents the pinnacle of a young tennis professional's career. For 135th‑ranked French prospect Arthur Gea, however, his first appearance quickly devolved into a physical ordeal that left him pleading with officials mid‑match.

Intense pressure was compounded by a sudden illness that brought his contest to a standstill on Sunday, 24 May. Spectators watched as the athlete begged for immediate relief during a crucial point.

A Sudden Medical Emergency Against Karen Khachanov

The dramatic incident occurred on the iconic Suzanne‑Lenglen Court in Paris. Gea was facing off against seasoned competitor Karen Khachanov in the opening set of their scheduled contest.

Trailing his opponent by 4‑2, the Frenchman suddenly halted play to address the chair umpire regarding a gastrointestinal crisis. The broadcast captured his raw desperation as he requested permission to leave the area.

'I need to go to the bathroom. I can't move anymore,' Gea informed the official, according to the Associated Press. He escalated his plea by stating, 'I'm going to (go) on the court.'

The situation grew tense as the umpire initially hesitated to grant the unscheduled departure. 'I cannot wait. It's not a joke,' the player reiterated, as documented in a TNT Sports broadcast.

Inside The Strict 2022 ATP Bathroom‑Break Rules

The sport of tennis operates under highly specific guidelines regarding when competitors may leave the court. In 2022, the Association of Tennis Professionals introduced mandates to prevent players from using restroom visits as tactical delays.

According to the handbook, players are permitted a maximum of three minutes inside the facilities. The updated regulations dictate that participants may only utilise one toilet break per match during a designated set break.

Khachanov actively protested to the umpire as three minutes elapsed before they were able to resume. Gea clarified that the official eventually permitted the exit due to medical circumstances, confirming he had received medication for stomach pain.

Battling Gastrointestinal Illness In Scorching Paris Heat

Extreme environmental conditions in the French capital significantly exacerbated the player's deteriorating state. The match took place during a heatwave, with local temperatures nearing 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

While spectators fanned themselves with newspapers in the stands, athletes struggled to maintain hydration. Gea addressed the media later that afternoon to reveal the exact timeline of his sudden symptoms.

'I was feeling really, really bad this morning in particular. But during the match was even worse because it was a bit hot and I had to go to the toilet really quick and they didn't allow it,' the Frenchman explained.

'I was asking the referee because I was feeling really, really bad and then the doctor came and obviously I could go out and it was not so long.' This swift medical intervention allowed him to temporarily return.

"I'm going to shit on the fucking court"



Arthur Gea had to plead with the chair umpire to go to the bathroom while dealing with an unfortunate case of mid-match diarrhea at the French Open pic.twitter.com/xY27ycRSuh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2026

Final Result Highlights The Gruelling Physical Toll

Despite brief respite, the 21‑year‑old could not overcome the physical deficit against a top‑tier opponent. Khachanov maintained composure through the disruption and ultimately secured victory with a final score of 6‑3, 7‑6 (3), 6‑0.

The straight‑sets defeat marked a disappointing conclusion to his anticipated debut. Gea later provided additional context regarding his stamina upon returning to the clay court.

'I was feeling a bit better but it was still really bad,' the athlete noted. 'It was really, really hard physically with my health.'

Managing acute distress highlights the immense vulnerabilities athletes face behind the scenes. As detailed in recent news reports, such unforeseen medical emergencies underscore the demanding and unpredictable nature of major tennis tournaments.