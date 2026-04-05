A high-stakes lunar mission has been unexpectedly overshadowed by a $23 million (approximately £18 million) malfunctioning toilet emitting a mysterious burning smell in space.

The issue unfolded aboard Artemis II, where astronauts reported an unusual odour resembling a burning heater, raising concerns about onboard systems. Despite the incident, mission controllers have insisted the situation poses no significant risk to the crew — a reassuring verdict for a spacecraft currently on its way to the Moon. While space travel often highlights cutting-edge engineering, the episode is a reminder that even the most advanced systems can encounter unexpected faults in the unforgiving environment of space.

A Strange Smell in Space

Astronauts aboard Artemis II first flagged the issue after detecting what they described as a 'burning heater smell' coming from the spacecraft's advanced toilet system. According to reports from NASA and Space.com, the smell was persistent but difficult to trace, likened to the scent of an old electric heater being switched on after a long period of inactivity.

Astronaut Christina Koch, who played a key role in addressing the malfunction, communicated the concern directly to mission control, noting that the odour had been detected several times. She later confirmed that 'it was never identified as the source, what it exactly was, but it was identified as an unknown smell.'

The $23M Toilet System Under Scrutiny

The malfunctioning unit is part of the spacecraft's Upper Waste Management System, a highly engineered piece of equipment designed to function in microgravity. Far more complex than terrestrial plumbing, it relies on airflow and vacuum mechanisms to manage waste in the absence of gravity.

Shortly after launch on 1 April, the urine hose component experienced a fault, which Koch repaired the following day, restoring basic functionality. The subsequent emergence of the burning smell raised fresh concerns about whether deeper issues might be present within the system.

NASA's Investigation and Response

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NASA flight controllers initially suspected the smell could be linked to orange insulation located near the toilet's hygiene bay door. No definitive source has since been confirmed, leaving the issue categorised as unresolved, though not critical. Mission control has reassured both the crew and the public that there are 'no major concerns,' and astronauts have been cleared to continue using the toilet.

Although the malfunction may appear minor in technical terms, it carries real human implications for a crew living in confined conditions over an extended mission. Space travel demands strict environmental control, and even small anomalies such as an unusual smell can affect comfort, concentration and morale. The Artemis II astronauts, tasked with orbiting the Moon, must rely on every onboard system functioning reliably, including those often taken for granted on Earth.

Mission Continues Despite Malfunction

Despite the unusual circumstances, Artemis II continues its mission without interruption. NASA officials have emphasised that all critical systems remain operational and that the crew is not in danger.

As investigations into the source of the burning smell continue, the focus remains on ensuring both safety and mission success. For a mission already making history as the first crewed lunar flight in over five decades, an unresolved but non-critical odour from a $23 million toilet is, for now, little more than an unexpected footnote.