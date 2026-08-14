A civil lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court alleges that a retail giant failed to maintain operable CCTV security cameras, leaving female shoppers nationwide vulnerable to a disturbing digital harassment phenomenon known as the 'Dollar Tree Gooner' trend.

Attorney Alreen Haeggquist, representing a survivor identified as Jane Doe, revealed that perpetrators have actively targeted women in stores by exploiting broken surveillance systems and corporate cost-cutting measures to commit sexual battery.

During a string of predatory incidents beginning in March 2025 at a Clairemont branch, a suspect identified as 22-year-old US Marine Noe Gonzalez Cresencio allegedly assaulted multiple victims by wiping bodily fluids on their clothing before fleeing unhindered. Police subsequently arrested Cresencio on three counts of lewd acts and two counts of sexual battery.

Legal filings contend that at least 11 women across the United States have fallen victim to similar attacks linked to an underground online subculture where footage of the crimes is monetised and shared online.

As local law enforcement and civil investigators probe the severe security lapses, the alarming case exposes critical vulnerabilities in retail oversight and sparks urgent calls for nationwide store safety reforms.

The 'Dollar Tree Gooner' Trend and Inoperable CCTV Cameras

Attorney Haeggquist stated her client noticed someone behind her and soon realised what had been wiped on her clothing.

When the victim reported the incident, she was allegedly informed that the aisle camera was broken. The legal filing argues that this lack of functional surveillance is not merely an isolated oversight, but rather a direct result of corporate cost-cutting measures.

According to Haeggquist, the retailer's failure to adequately staff its aisles and maintain operable security cameras has inadvertently transformed its shops into what she described as a 'breeding ground' for these targeted assaults.

By allegedly neglecting basic physical security, the lawsuit contends that Dollar Tree has provided perpetrators with the ideal environment to carry out and even film these lewd acts without fear of immediate intervention.

The lawsuit notes at least 11 women nationwide have reported similar attacks. This phenomenon is associated with an online subculture where videos of the attacks are reportedly shared on digital platforms.

Haeggquist noted the trend involves a cryptocurrency coin, a trading card, and a soundtrack associated with the moniker.

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Law Enforcement Investigates

Military officials confirmed awareness of the allegations but deferred questions to local police, clarifying that civilian law enforcement maintains primary jurisdiction since the incidents occurred off base.

The suspect is absent from jail records, and journalists have contacted the District Attorney to determine if the criminal case remains active.

Meanwhile, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office confirmed investigations into two other lewd acts at regional stores early last year, one in Lemon Grove on 19 January and another in Spring Valley on 22 March. Detectives hold suspect images but have not established a definitive connection.

DISTURBING: Dollar Tree sued over the viral “Dollar Tree Gooner” trend, where men wipe s*men on women inside the store



According to the lawsuit, at least 11 women have been s*xually assaulted as part of the gooning trend at Dollar Tree locations.

😳 pic.twitter.com/ihNnf2rBWE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 14, 2026

Corporate Response to the Lawsuit

In response to the mounting legal pressure, a corporate spokesperson released a statement asserting that customer safety remains their highest priority.

The company maintained that it takes reports of unlawful behaviour seriously, cooperates fully with police, and continues to invest in physical security policies.

As the legal battle unfolds, local shoppers have expressed deep disgust over the security lapses, hoping for full accountability to prevent further tragedies in retail spaces.