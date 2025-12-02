Death cut short a teenager's dream of working with animals when he climbed into a zoo enclosure—and was fatally mauled by a lioness.

In a tragic incident at Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa, Brazil, a 19-year-old named Gerson de Melo Machado scaled a high wall and entered the lion enclosure, where he was attacked by a female lioness in full view of horrified visitors. The young man died from his injuries, ending his hope of becoming a big-cat tamer.

Local officials confirmed that the attack happened after Machado 'deliberately invaded the lioness' enclosure.'

From Dream to Tragedy

According to the Military Police and zoo administration, the breach required significant physical exertion, ruling out an accidental fall.

Witnesses and officials state that on Sunday he managed to climb over a wall exceeding six metres in height, scale a set of security bars, and then descend a tree into the enclosure housing the lioness, known as Leona.

The sequence of events suggests a determined effort to bypass safety measures designed to adhere to international zoological standards. Visitors captured the horror on video as the lioness sprang at him the moment he reached the ground. After the attack, bystanders were heard screaming, 'It got him. It got him,' and 'My God!'

The zoo confirmed his death, stating that the injuries inflicted by the animal were fatal. Emergency services arrived promptly, but Machado succumbed to the trauma before he could be stabilised.

Psychological Background and Systemic Failure

A troubled upbringing and serious mental health issues mark Machado's story. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had spent time in institutional care.

His fixation on big cats was well-documented by social services. In a previous incident illustrating the severity of his condition, he once attempted to stow away in the landing gear of an Africa-bound plane, driven by the idea of living among big cats.

A child-welfare counsellor noted that although he was 19, his cognitive ability was comparable to that of a five-year-old. Growing up in extreme poverty, he was the only one among four siblings left in state care when their mother lost custody.

Zoo Response and Ethological Context

Following the mauling, the zoo management announced the park was immediately closed, and safety protocols were under review. In a public statement, the staff emphasised that the enclosure adhered to rigorous technical standards mandated by Brazil's environmental agency, IBAMA.

Crucially, the lioness Leona was not euthanised. Zoo officials clarified that she displayed no aggressive behaviour outside the context of the attack, and she was placed under continuous observation to monitor her stress and emotional state.

Experts in animal behaviour note that the lioness was acting on natural territorial instincts rather than malice. When a human enters an apex predator's enclosure, it triggers an instinctual predatory or defensive response. Because the breach was caused by human action rather than animal escape or infrastructure failure, standard protocol dictates that the animal should not be destroyed.

A Heartbreaking End to a Dream

The incident raises troubling questions about mental-health support, social neglect, and the fine line between human aspiration and perilous impulsiveness.

In the end, it appears that his own hope to live among lions—rather than inappropriate violence or zoo negligence—led him to take a fatal risk.

As park officials and authorities review the circumstances, the tragedy remains a stark reminder of the dangers of underestimating wild animals and the vulnerability of those who lack proper care and understanding.