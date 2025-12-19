US President Donald Trump has just announced that eligible US military service members would receive a 'warrior dividend,' a one-off payment of £1,315 (approximately $1,776). The amount was chosen to mirror the year 1776, marking the founding of the United States.

The announcement came during a national address focused on affordability and as part of the close of the first year of Trump's second term. Trump said during the speech, 'Because of tariffs, along with the just passed One Big Beautiful Bill, tonight I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call 'warrior dividend' before Christmas.'

He added, 'In honor of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier £1,315 (approximately $1,776). The checks are already on the way.' The White House later clarified the scope of the programme and how the payments would be delivered.

@cbsnews President Trump announced more than 1.4 million U.S. military service members will receive a special "warrior dividends" check of $1,776 before Christmas. The checks, the president said, are being paid for in part with revenue from tariffs and honor the nations founding in 1776. "The checks are already on the way," Trump said. #news #trump #military #US #money ♬ original sound - cbsnews

Who Is Eligible to Receive the Payment?

According to a senior administration official, approximately 1.45 million service members qualify for the dividend. This includes around 1.28 million Active Component members and roughly 174,000 Reserve Component members. Eligibility is based on rank, service status, and active-duty orders. Active duty personnel in pay grades O-1 through O-6 are included under the scheme.

This covers all enlisted ranks from E-1 to E-9, as well as warrant officers from W-1 to W-5. Commissioned officers from second lieutenant through colonel are also eligible. Officers holding general ranks are excluded from the payment. This means brigadier generals, major generals, lieutenant generals, and full generals, ranked O-7 through O-10, will not receive the dividend. Reserve Component members in pay grade O-6 and below are eligible only if they were on active-duty orders of 31 days or longer as of 30-11-2025.

When and How the Money Will Be Paid

Trump stated that service members should receive the payments before Christmas, which falls on Thursday following the announcement. He said the checks were already in transit at the time of his address. Officials confirmed that the money would be distributed automatically to those who qualify.

The payment will be issued as a one-time Basic Allowance for Housing supplement. Notably, housing allowances within the US military are classed as non-taxable because they are intended to cover living expenses. As a result, the £1,315 (approximately $1,776) dividend will not be subject to federal income tax.

Funding Behind the 'Warrior Dividend'

According to the President, the 'warrior dividend' was funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a tax and spending law passed earlier in the year. The legislation allocated £2.15 billion (approximately $2.9 billion) to the Pentagon to supplement housing allowances. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth authorised £1.93 billion (approximately $2.6 billion) of that sum specifically for the warrior dividend.

The remaining £222 million (approximately $300 million) was set aside to support future housing allowance requirements. Trump also pointed to tariff revenue as a contributing factor. During his speech, he said, 'We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along.'

How the Payment Compares to Regular Military Pay

To put things into perspective, experts have compared the payment to regular military pay. Military salaries vary significantly based on rank and years of service. An E-1 with less than four months of service earns a basic monthly pay of £1,588 (approximately $2,144), rising to about £1,717 (approximately $2,319) after that period.

Senior enlisted members at grade E-9 can earn up to £7,978 per month (approximately $10,758) in certain roles. Commissioned officers from O-1 to O-6 can earn as much as £11,323 per month (approximately $15,258). Side-by-side with these figures, the £1,315 (approximately $1,776) payment represents a short-term supplement rather than a structural change to military salaries.