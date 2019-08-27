Showtime is all set to reflect on the lives of the first ladies of Washington DC, focusing on both their personal and political lives. Viola Davis is partnering with Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions and Lionsgate on the drama series. It is a three script series focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. It has been written by author Aaron Cooley.

According to the Washington Post, the Oscar-winning actress will be seen in the role of Michelle Obama in the upcoming series. The East Wing of the White House has been a section of influential importance as it is the abode of the First Lady and her staff. The Obamas have spent eight years (2008-2016) there and saw various ups and downs together.

This is the first show involving Davis after ABC's announcement last month that "How to Get Away With Murder," where she plays Annalise Keating, will come to an end after its sixth season. Davis won an Emmy as the lead actress in this show. She was the first coloured woman to have ever achieved this award in a lead category.

Davis also won an Oscar in the category of best-supporting actress for the 2017 film "Fences." She has also starred in "The Help," "Widows" and "Suicide Squad."

BBC reported that she has met Michelle Obama on various occasions. She even posted their photo on Facebook and wrote, "May you continue to shine your light and impact future generations to come."

Michelle Obama's character has been played by a different actress in the 2016 movie "Southside With You." However, this is the first time that her role will be portrayed in a series.

Recently, the Obamas launched their own production house "Higher Ground Productions." They have produced a documentary with Netflix. They have left their impressions in the history of America and its time to take a look at how they managed to balance both politics and their personal relationship.