It's no secret that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a supporter of the LGBTQ community, having implemented a blanket ban on "gay propaganda" in the country. In the latest, the President slammed Western countries for making children believe that they have a choice in their gender.

Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian leader called it "monstrous" that the Western children are taught they can change their gender by choice. "It is terrible when children in the West are taught the idea that a boy can become a girl, a simply monstrous moment when children are pushed to believe from early on that a boy can easily become a girl, and vice versa," he said, adding that the idea risks ruining the lives of a generation of children.

"They are pushed to believe they have a choice, imposed while parents are swept aside. And a child is forced to make a decision that can break their life," he complained, as per Mail Online.

The Russian leader questioned why child psychologists are not consulted about whether a child of a certain age is able to make these kinds of decisions. "Calling a spade a spade, this is close to a crime against humanity dressed up in the name and under the flag of progress," he continued.

The 69-year-old had previously said that Russia would not be legalising same-sex marriage for as long as he is in power. During a meeting held to discuss changes to Russia's constitution in February last year, he said that he would not allow the traditional notion of mother and father to be subverted by what he called "parent number 1" and "parent number 2".

"I've already spoken publicly about this and I'll repeat it again: as long as I'm president this will not happen. There will be dad and mum," he said.

Putin, who is an avid follower of the Orthodox Church and strongly opposes liberal Western values, has made several other such statements about homosexuality and gender fluidity during his two decades in power.